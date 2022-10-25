Effectiveness of the PhysioPedal Portable Cycle Therapy for Stroke Patients
Enhancing Upper and Lower Limb Rehabilitation of Stroke PatientsIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stroke patients often experience a decrease in the functionality of their limbs. There are many ways that rehabilitation can help. Upper and lower limb motor impairment following stroke is a common condition that significantly impacts stroke survivors' independence and quality of life. The PhysioPedal by Nobol is the world's first cordless, portable, motor-powered Assisted-Cycling Therapy (ACT), a new form of Forced Exercise (FE) designed to increase mobility and strengthen muscles, movement retraining therapy to get back neural pathways, and cognitive therapy to regain lost skills.
PhysioPedal is life-changing exercise equipment for stroke patients. Unlike traditional stationary bikes for home use, PhysioPedal's innovative battery-powered technology provides proven and effective cycle therapy for those who have suffered a stroke. Get back to doing what you love faster with a PhysioPedal portable assisted-cycling therapy for stroke patients.
Recovering from a life-altering event like a stroke takes dedication and drive. A regular indoor-outdoor regimen of stroke rehabilitation exercises using the PhysioPedal exercise cycle for stroke survivors can help stroke sufferers make significant strides in the stroke rehabilitation process and is a powerful component of your stroke rehabilitation.
The PhysioPedal is specifically designed for those suffering from mobility and neurological conditions, with variable 20-70 RPM speed motorized assistance, a full body workout, and an ergonomically, cordless and portable design for indoor and outdoor use. The durable construction of the PhysioPedal for stroke patients provides a stable base for a more secure and supportive experience. At the same time, a whisper-quiet motor assists your movement as you ease through your daily workout with increased mobility, energy, and renewed confidence.
According to research and studies, the PhysioPedal assisted-cycling therapy machine for stroke patients helps you perform high-repetition exercises, which can help stimulate neuroplasticity in the brain. Neuroplasticity, or brain plasticity, is the mechanism your brain uses to rewire and heal itself. Research supports that stimulating neuroplasticity can allow your brain to recover lost motor skills by developing new neural pathways. Performing high-repetition exercises with a PhysioPedal can help promote neuroplasticity and improve mobility.
Benefits of the PhysioPedal Assisted-Cycling Therapy for Stroke Patients Include:
* Improved balance
* Increased mobility
* Reduced stiffness
* Reduced fatigue
* Increased energy
* Increased leg strength
* Increased flexibility
* Improved overall health
PhysioPedal's Key Features:
* Battery-Powered/Motor Pedaling
* Switch between foot pedals and arm handles for upper and lower body focus
* Forward and Reverse options to stimulate muscles differently
* Proprietary safety Gyroscope Chip automatically shuts down when accidentally tilted the device to prevent an incident
* 6 Speed Levels from 20RPM to 70 RPM fit users of different conditional levels
* Patent pending screw-free Quick-Release Handles and Pedals switching mechanism
* The simple tool-free assembly process takes less than a minute to set up and ride
* Large Capacity Lithium-ion rechargeable battery for up to 8 hours of battery life
* Its battery can also be used as a Power Bank to charge your smartphone devices
* The wireless remote controls all features: Start, Stop, + Speed, - Speed, Data, Timer, Forward, and Reverse
Is rehabilitation always successful?
According to the National Stroke Association, 10 percent of people who have a stroke recover almost completely, with 25 percent recovering with minor impairments. Another 40 percent experience moderate to severe impairments that require special care. This means that a disability affects your daily function, whether at work or in your personal life. And 10 percent require long-term care in a nursing home or other facility.
Successful stroke recovery depends on several factors, including:
* how much damage the stroke caused
* how soon recovery is started
* how high your motivation is and how hard you work toward recovery
* your age when it happened
* whether you have other medical problems that can affect recovery
The medical experts who help you rehabilitate can also affect how well you recover. The more skilled they are, the better your recovery may be.
Family members and friends can also help improve your outlook by providing encouragement and support.
You can increase your chances of successfully recovering by practicing your rehabilitation exercises regularly.
