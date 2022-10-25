RUKA ANZAI FOR STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13 ON NOVEMBER 8, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Americans work hard to realize the American dream and are deeply concerned that our way of life is in jeopardy.
Ruka Anzai if elected Assemblywoman, plans to repeal the cashless laws and keep real criminals behind bars. Charles Levine, while in office passed the cashless bail laws and had criminal records of those convicted of domestic violence and arson erased. As our next Assemblywoman, she plans to restore law and order to New York and prevent criminals from getting a free pass.
Charles Levine is pushing laws to require sex education in kindergarten; and instruction to 3rd graders on hormone blockers to prevent puberty in transgender-identifying preteens. They have rejected plans to properly ensure parents rights and voices in school curriculums (Bill #A.6616).
He was also instrumental passing the $1 BILLION commuter tax - $34.50 Toll for L.I. drivers entering NYC (Bill #A.2009-C of 2019, Part ZZZ), and consistently increasing land tax.
Ruka Anzai is running for State Assembly District 13 this November 8th. Let's give her some support. New Yorkers deserve safe neighborhoods and a bright future.
Gary Kong
