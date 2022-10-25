Talents ASCEND expands its AI-Powered Career Matching Platform to include Disability and Justice-Involved Individuals

Female veteran founder continues to challenge the status quo and celebrates company expansion ahead of National Veterans Small Business Week and Veterans Day

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, USA, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans ASCEND, an AI-powered talent sourcing platform aimed at breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices for veterans and their spouses, today announced the expansion of its company to Talents ASCEND , opening the platform to all jobseekers while continuing to prioritize underserved and marginalized communities that include the military community, those with disabilities and justice-involved individuals.The company was founded under the name Veterans ASCEND in 2018 by Robyn J. Grable, a U.S. Navy Veteran with more than 30 years of experience in human resources management. After matching more than 12,000 veterans and spouses to employers over the past four and half years, Grable is ready to expand their inclusive talent-sourcing tech to additional marginalized groups.“Changing the status quo is not for the faint of heart. I believe every day of my life has built me up to be everything that Talents ASCEND embodies,” said Grable. “It wasn’t always easy being a stepchild, a female in the military or a female business innovator but every second has been worth it to ensure we arrived at where we are today. This expansion is a huge milestone and culmination of years of hard work, tears, frustration and fighting to make sure marginalized voices are heard.”Talents ASCEND is challenging the norm of antiquated hiring practices by evolving talent sourcing strategy; eliminating resumes completely and focusing on skills-based career matching. As many industries continue to face talent shortages, Grable recognized there are talented candidates that employers are missing in their search. According to the CDC, one in four adults live with a disability. In 2021, the unemployment rate of persons with a disability was at 10.1%, making this group more than three times less likely to be employed than those without a disability. Research shows that the formerly incarcerated are unemployed at a rate of more than 27%. These statistics inspired the company to expand its offering beyond the military community, making the launch of Talents ASCEND.In July 2022, the company received a $250,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. In September 2022, Grable and team announced the launch of the Career AI Talent Equalize ( CATE ), their proprietary artificial intelligence technology that powers the skills-matching algorithm. The company’s employer base includes SHRM, IQVIA, Columbia Sportswear, Terminix, Black Knight Financial Services, Watco, Phillips-Medisize (a Koch company), Unical and Organon, among others, and boasts a skills to career matching process success rate of 95%.To learn more about Talents ASCEND, visit talentsascend.com.# # #About Talents ASCENDTalents ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform aimed at breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost for employers and improving career success for underserved talent. The company was founded under the name Veterans ASCEND in 2018 by Robyn J. Grable, a U.S. Navy Veteran with more than 30 years of experience in human resources management and focused on connecting veterans and their significant others to post-military careers. In October 2022, the company is expanding its offering to service other underserved and marginalized communities, including veterans and their spouses, those with disabilities and justice-involved individuals. Visit talentsascend.com for more information.