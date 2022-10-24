Participant Who Walked Away From Los Angeles Reentry Facility Apprehended

LOS ANGELES – Jawan Richard Harris, who had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4, 2022 was apprehended today in Las Vegas.

Harris was taken into custody at 2:50 p.m. by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force in cooperation with CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Special Services Unit. He was transported to Clark County Jail where he will await extradition back to California. His case will be referred to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for escape charges.

Harris, 26, was sentenced to CDCR from Los Angeles County on Aug. 9, 2019, to serve an eight-year sentence for burglary in the first-degree as a second striker. Harris arrived at the MCRP on December 28, 2021 and was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody in Oct. 2023.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

