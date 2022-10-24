Submit Release
Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on Oct. 24, 2022. The dividend will be payable on Nov. 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 3, 2022.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company KCLI was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301657818.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

