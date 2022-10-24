Submit Release
GOP AG’s Oppose CDC Proposals to Require Adding COVID-19 Vaccine to Childhood Immunities List

October 24, 2022

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has joined Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ICIP) to not include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. The state chief legal officers slammed the ACIP for two votes taken at the October 2022 meetings this week, which occurred prior to the close of the public comment period.

In a public comment letter submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Director Rochelle Wolensky – the attorneys general and 10 of their colleagues also call on the ICIP to not include the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), a program created by Congress in the wake of a measles outbreak to ensure that kids from low-income families have access to free vaccines. 

“The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them which is the purpose of the VCF,” wrote the attorneys general. “The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments. Nor should pharmaceutical companies be allowed to use low-income families as cash cows.”

“Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the vaccines and their lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents,” continued the attorneys general.

Read a copy of the letter here

Joining Attorneys General Reyes and Landry in this letter to the CDC are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Oklahoma.

