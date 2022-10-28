DMA United Launches A Curated Range of Digital Artwork NFTs featuring New York University’s Creator Community
DMA United partners with NYU and Artano to launch a curated NFT platform featuring the university's creative class.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMA United is pleased to announce the launch of ArtLabb (https://www.artlabb.io/). ArtLabb is a digital art platform being realized in the digital realm with the digital artwork and metaverse activations; as well as in the physical, with live events and experiences.
DMA United’s robust strategy for ArtLabb includes utilizing multiple aspects of Web3 capabilities:
• The Digital Art Platform: DMA United conceptualized and created a digital art platform, ArtLabb, with artwork from New York University students, alumni and faculty. ArtLabb is curated by Snow Yunxue Fu, a new media artist, curator and Assistant Arts Professor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.
• Metaverse Activations: The artwork from the ArtLabb will be installed in the VR WSPark Metaverse space – a Virtual Reality space, hosted on the Social VR Platform Sansar, and set in Washington Square Park. VR WSPark was initially used as part of NYU Tisch’s Senior Thesis 3D Exhibition, and is now used as a cultural hub for virtual shows, events, and lectures.
Open to all, this event is scheduled for November 12, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00pm EST.
• Live Events: A physical exhibition of the artwork, designed to celebrate the launch of ArtLabb, opened on Thursday, October 20th at 6:30pm at the Web3 NYC Gallery (510 Fifth Avenue).
• NYU School of Professional Studies (SPS) Metaverse Collaborative: The ArtLabb was announced at NYU’s Metaverse Bootcamp (#NYUMetaverse) and is part of NYU SPS’ Metaverse Collaborative. The Metaverse Collaborative is a cross-industry initiative formed to understand the metaverse and its impact.
During the Metaverse Collaborative’s Metaverse Bootcamp on October 7th and 14th, DMA United’s co-founder and CEO, Marc Beckman, presented An Introduction and Global Perspective on the Metaverse during Day 1; and moderated four panels about the metaverse on Day 2 with participants from New York State Bar Association, NARS Cosmetics, Metagolden, the NHL, and Bloomberg Media.
• Tokenization: DMA United managed all aspects of the ideation and creation of ArtLabb, including the naming, branding, and tokenization. Utilizing DMA United’s existing relationship with Artano, the platform will utilize the Cardano blockchain and accept ADA cryptocurrency.
• Campaigns: DMA United will oversee the marketing and creative campaigns for the ArtLabb platform forward-looking.
About DMA United:
DMA United is an award-winning advertising agency that provides representation services to individuals and brands. DMA’s polycultural platform positions it at the center of superior style and design, and extends into fashion, art, music, sports, and entertainment. For over two decades, DMA United has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and closely held businesses to execute branding and advertising platforms worldwide. A sampling of DMA United’s clients include Karl Lagerfeld, Sony Music, Havaianas, Pepsi, Carhartt, Sony Music, Claire’s, MasterCard, and Warner Bros. Entertainment.
About Marc Beckman:
Marc Beckman is the Founder and CEO of DMA United. Beckman’s philosophy concentrates on building equity at the intersection of content and commerce. Beckman has leveraged blockchain technology to launch over fifty brands and seven marketplaces in Web3. The cross-sector blockchain approach includes programs in luxury, fashion, government, technology, academics, philanthropy, and beauty.
Beckman’s published work in the Web3 space includes a best-selling book, The Comprehensive Guide: NFTs, Digital Artwork, Blockchain Technology is included on JP Morgan’s Reading List.
Further, Beckman is New York University’s Metaverse Senior Fellow, an Adjunct Professor in Marketing, and Chairman of Stern’s Luxury & Fashion Council. And, he is a consultant to the New York State Bar Association’s Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Task Force.
Nancy Chanin
DMA United
+1 917-428-1175
nancyc@dmaunited.com