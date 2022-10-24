Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,559 in the last 365 days.

Devil’s Canyon bighorn sheep herd experiencing disease outbreak

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has documented a disease outbreak in the Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd northeast of Lovell. 
 
“Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s Canyon herd, which constitutes approximately 10 percent of the population,” said Corey Class, wildlife management coordinator for the Cody Region. “The majority of deaths have occurred in ewes and lambs.” 
 
Game and Fish was first alerted of the dieoff by a report from a landowner and a mortality signal from a GPS collared bighorn sheep in the herd. 

“We have been working closely with a local landowner who has been key to managing and monitoring this disease outbreak,” Class said. “We greatly appreciate their assistance and cooperation.”

On Oct. 16, Game and Fish collected biological samples including nasal and tonsil swabs and tissue from bighorn sheep carcasses at the site.
 
The samples were sent to the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory in Laramie for analysis where a pathogenic strain of the bacteria Mannheimia haemolytica was cultured. This strain type is known to cause lethal pneumonia in sheep. The source of the infection is unknown. 
 
Game and Fish is actively monitoring the population and any potential spread of pneumonia. Currently, 24 bighorn sheep in this herd are fitted with GPS tracking collars to monitor distribution, habitat use, seasonal movement, annual recruitment and survival rates. 

“The collars will now help us monitor bighorn sheep populations from a disease perspective and document additional mortalities,” Class said. 
 
All bighorn sheep carcasses are being disposed of to decrease spread of the disease.

“Our limited experience with this pathogen gives us some hope the outbreak will run its course quickly, with minimal mortalities,” said Hank Edwards, Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor.
 
The Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd (Hunt Area 12) is located in the northwest portion of the Bighorn Mountains. This population is estimated at 250-300 individuals. 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Devil’s Canyon bighorn sheep herd experiencing disease outbreak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.