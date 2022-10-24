ASAPP OXP™ continues to streak of innovative improvements with version 13.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP’s collaborative approach to business continues to bring improvements with the release of ASAPP version 13.0 this fall. By integrating Client-Partner feedback and working with valued testing and deployment partners, the company is continuously improving and innovating on the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform. This suite of updates highlights the benefits of ASAPP’s holistic integrated platform in enabling streamlined processes for credit union Client-Partners.
“We’re excited to bring the latest suite of updates to our Client-Partners,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer at ASAPP OXP. “ASAPP version 13.0 allows credit unions to further streamline and customize their experience and better serve members.”
Following UAT in August and September, version 13.0 went into production deployment across September and October, with all ASAPP Client-Partners now live.
ASAPP 13.0 Highlights
ASAPP OXP Team Portal™ General Availability for all Client-Partners
The ASAPP OXP Team Portal™, first introduced with ASAPP version 11.0, gives credit union team members increased flexibility and efficiency when leveraging ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets. With the version 12.0 release, ASAPP enhanced the Team Portal overall UX/UI. Now, with version 13.0, the ASAPP OXP Team Portal™ is being released to all Client-Partners as a new centralized access point for all ASAPP Platform users, whether accessing Origination or Engagement feature sets. The new interface allows credit unions to leverage single sign-on capabilities (across ASAPP feature sets), streamline their internal communication strategies (including managing announcements and configurable links) and tailor how Origination and Engagement content is displayed. It also consolidates user management within one centralized administration portal for all ASAPP capabilities, which are available 24/7/365, from anywhere, through the use of any internet-connected digital or mobile device.
ASAPP OXP Enterprise Content Management
ASAPP’s ECM feature set allows secure, intuitive and effective document oversight by staff. This ECM functionality will be rolled out in version 13.0 to ASAPP’s strategic testing and deployment partner and ready for broad release in version 14.0 in Q4 of 2022. This integration supports auto upload and tagging of all ASAPP Origination documents to the ECM, demonstrating the benefits of using ASAPP’s complete platform.
The ECM feature set allows:
• File and folder creation with advanced search capabilities
• Typing, sub-typing and tagging files for quick locating
• Linking files to member profiles
• Member-linked files to automatically appear in CRM Member Profiles,
• Group-level folder and sub-folder access in to restrict access to specific folders within your organization
• Bulk downloading files based on selected folder and search results
Straight-Through Processing for ASAPP OXP Origination
ASAPP version 13.0 introduces new capabilities to support straight-through processing. This convenient feature allows new members to have instant account and member share provisioning, card provisioning and digital banking access when applying for digital accounts. Straight-through processing increases efficiency and decreases the risk of human error from both the new member and credit union employee perspectives. This new functionality is currently available for uniCORE-to-DNA and uniCORE-to-Xchange-to-DNA connections.
- 30 -
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
Tony Dunham
“We’re excited to bring the latest suite of updates to our Client-Partners,” said Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer at ASAPP OXP. “ASAPP version 13.0 allows credit unions to further streamline and customize their experience and better serve members.”
Following UAT in August and September, version 13.0 went into production deployment across September and October, with all ASAPP Client-Partners now live.
ASAPP 13.0 Highlights
ASAPP OXP Team Portal™ General Availability for all Client-Partners
The ASAPP OXP Team Portal™, first introduced with ASAPP version 11.0, gives credit union team members increased flexibility and efficiency when leveraging ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets. With the version 12.0 release, ASAPP enhanced the Team Portal overall UX/UI. Now, with version 13.0, the ASAPP OXP Team Portal™ is being released to all Client-Partners as a new centralized access point for all ASAPP Platform users, whether accessing Origination or Engagement feature sets. The new interface allows credit unions to leverage single sign-on capabilities (across ASAPP feature sets), streamline their internal communication strategies (including managing announcements and configurable links) and tailor how Origination and Engagement content is displayed. It also consolidates user management within one centralized administration portal for all ASAPP capabilities, which are available 24/7/365, from anywhere, through the use of any internet-connected digital or mobile device.
ASAPP OXP Enterprise Content Management
ASAPP’s ECM feature set allows secure, intuitive and effective document oversight by staff. This ECM functionality will be rolled out in version 13.0 to ASAPP’s strategic testing and deployment partner and ready for broad release in version 14.0 in Q4 of 2022. This integration supports auto upload and tagging of all ASAPP Origination documents to the ECM, demonstrating the benefits of using ASAPP’s complete platform.
The ECM feature set allows:
• File and folder creation with advanced search capabilities
• Typing, sub-typing and tagging files for quick locating
• Linking files to member profiles
• Member-linked files to automatically appear in CRM Member Profiles,
• Group-level folder and sub-folder access in to restrict access to specific folders within your organization
• Bulk downloading files based on selected folder and search results
Straight-Through Processing for ASAPP OXP Origination
ASAPP version 13.0 introduces new capabilities to support straight-through processing. This convenient feature allows new members to have instant account and member share provisioning, card provisioning and digital banking access when applying for digital accounts. Straight-through processing increases efficiency and decreases the risk of human error from both the new member and credit union employee perspectives. This new functionality is currently available for uniCORE-to-DNA and uniCORE-to-Xchange-to-DNA connections.
- 30 -
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
Tony Dunham
ASAPP Financial Technology
+1 705-297-2276
email us here