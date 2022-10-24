Submit Release
Learn the basics of deer hunting at Oct. 29 MDC clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hunting deer is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the fall, it often provides opportunities to connect with friends and family, and it can also provide meat for the dinner table that is both tasty and healthy.

People interested in learning the basics of deer hunting can learn more about this popular pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Hunt: Deer Hunting” Oct. 29 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This free program will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. MDC’s Dalton Range is located at 4897 North Greene County Farm Road 61. People at register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187311

Topics that will be covered by MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Keith DeBow at the Oct. 29 program will include wildlife identification, deer habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment, when/when not to take the shot, and game care.  

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

