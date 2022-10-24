Recruiting for Good Launches The Goodie Foodie Club For Sweet Talented Families
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to Earn The Goodie Foodie Club Rewards for Family and Kids #recruitingforgood #thegoodiefoodieclub www.thegoodiefoodieclub.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make an impact; by creating meaningful kid programs.
Are you a parent that loves to prepare your kids for life? Join The Goodie Foodie Club, to help your talented kids land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; by funding sweet work programs for talented kids that prepare them for life.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good launches The Goodie Foodie Club for talented sweet families in LA.
Families that succesfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn Goodie Foodie Club rewards.
Members earn a $2500 family travel reward or a $2500 summer camp saving reward; and kids land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs (a fun fulfilling thoughtful work program for talented kids 'it will feel like a real job experience.' Kids will learn habits and values by completing meaningful creative gigs throughout the year.
Recruiting for Good is hiring 2 sweet moms whose kids have successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs; to deliver personal mentoring for the kids who land gigs in 2023.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We're selective about club membership. For Spring 2023, we're only adding 10 new kids to The Sweetest Gigs; so we can provide a high level of personal service."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
The Goodie Foodie Club is perfect for like-minded parents who love to prepare their kids for life. Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs, Founder with a team of moms (whose kids successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs) deliver a fun fulfilling thoughtful work program for talented kids (it will feel like a real job experience). Kids will learn habits and values by completing meaningful creative gigs throughout the year.
We are adding just 10 talented kids to The Sweetest Gigs (Spring 2023). Our aim is to deliver an impactful and personal (1 on 1) experience that will make a lasting difference in your kid’s life. To learn more visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Love to Gift The Sweetest Trips for BDays, Mother's Day, and Very Special Days (Anniversaries, Graduations, and Honeymoons Too); participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn meaningful travel for your family and friends #recruitingforgood #seetheworldforgood www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn