Why Can Form 2290 Get Rejected?

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / If someone drives a vehicle weighing 55,000 pounds or more, Form 2290 must be filed to the IRS annually for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax. While the form can be paper filed, the IRS encourages all drivers to file it electronically through an e-filing system. Those with 25 or more trucks are required to e-file Form 2290 . One of the main reasons, it is recommended that the form is e-filed is that it takes longer for the IRS to send your Stamped Schedule one once it gets accepted. If it is rejected, however, it will also take a while for you to be notified. By the time the filer is notified of the rejection, depending on when they filed, Form 2290 might be considered late by the time it is resubmitted.

In order to avoid the long wait, drivers should file with ExpressTruckTax, the market-leading Form 2290 e-file provider . ExpressTruckTax allows drivers to enter in their information and then transmit the Form directly to the IRS electronically. The driver will then be notified by the IRS within minutes whether or not Form 2290 has been accepted. If it gets rejected, you are able to resubmit it as many times as needed at no additional cost.

There are a few reasons that Form the IRS can reject Form 2290. If a filer recently got a new Employer Identification Number (EIN), the IRS will likely reject Form 2290. This is because it can take up to fifteen business days for an EIN to show up in the IRS e-file system. If the wrong business name is entered, this can also lead to Form 2290 being rejected. The business name listed on 2290 Form should match the one registered with the IRS to the EIN that is entered.

If the filer chooses to pay their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax through Electronic Funds Withdrawal and the wrong routing number is entered, Form 2290 will be rejected by the IRS immediately. If the account number is wrong, however, Form 2290 will be accepted and a letter will be sent from the IRS requesting the payment due that wasn't able to be withdrawn. Form 2290 can also be rejected if a filing is suspected to be a duplicate. This means that the rejected return had the same First Used Month, VIN, and EIN/business name as a return previously filed. In any of these circumstances, ExpressTruckTax allows users to resubmit the form as many times as they need at no additional cost. When you go to resubmit, if you are given the fix and resubmit option, click and review then select the best option that works for your situation.

When asked about Form 2290 rejections, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, "ExpressTruckTax makes filing form 2290 fast and easy. Even if the form gets rejected, our system allows drivers to conveniently resubmit the form as many times as possible at no additional cost."

The Form 2290 due date for trucks with a First Used Month of September is approaching fast. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.

ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS-authorized 2290 e-file provider, has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax's offerings don't end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.

