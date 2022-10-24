Georgia United Foundation's 11th Annual Food Drive Provides More Than 28,000 Meals for Local Community

Georgia United Foundation/Georgia United Credit Union's 2022 Can Hunger food and funding drive netted almost 4,000 canned and nonperishable food items, weighing in at more than 3,200 pounds, along with $6,476 in monetary donations (representing approximately 25,800 meals) that was collected and distributed to local food bank partners.

DULUTH, Ga. (PRWEB) October 24, 2022

Raising awareness about hunger in our communities while helping to keep shelves stocked at select local food charities for more than a decade, Georgia United Foundation's 2022 Can Hunger food and donation drive is providing more than 28,000 meals for families, children and seniors in need.

Almost 4,000 canned and nonperishable food items, weighing in at more than 3,200 pounds, were collected from Georgia United Credit Union branch locations and a total of $6,476 (representing approximately 25,800 meals) was collected and distributed to local food bank partners.

This year's drive, conducted throughout the month of September, was a hybrid model featuring in-person and virtual giving after last year's campaign shifted to an online monetary-only donation event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As costs of goods have risen there are more people needing assistance than ever before," said Georgia United Community Development Officer Liz Riffert. "These donations went to work immediately to put healthy meals onto the plates of people within our communities that are experiencing food insecurity. Through the delivery of the donated items were saw them get sorted and immediately distributed back out to adults and children."

The foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union, partnered with ten local food banks: Atlanta Community Food Bank, CarePointe Ministries, Dalton Greater Works, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Good Neighbors Homeless Shelter, Helping in His Name Ministries, Laurens Baptist Association Food Bank, NETWorks, Rockdale Emergency Relief and The Place at Forsyth.

Since Can Hunger's inception in 2012, Georgia United members, team members, workplace partners and community members have collected more than 440,000 items for local food banks in the communities that Georgia United serves.

About Georgia United Foundation

Georgia United Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for children and families in the communities they serve through impactful programs funded and delivered through volunteerism by way of corporate contributions, team members and community efforts. The Foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union. For details on volunteering, participating or donating, visit gucufoundation.org.

