The Children's Place Appoints Sheamus Toal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE, the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced the appointment of Sheamus Toal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 7, 2022. He will report to Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Toal will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning & analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit. He will also oversee enterprise risk management, real estate, legal and ESG matters.



Ms. Elfers said, "Sheamus has more than 25 years of financial and operational management experience with a proven track record of success. Sheamus brings a wealth of public company specialty retail experience and is respected as a highly collaborative business partner. On behalf of the entire senior leadership team, I am thrilled to welcome Sheamus to The Children's Place."

Mr. Toal, 53, was most recently the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Saatva, Inc., a high growth digital e-commerce retailer. Previously, Mr. Toal spent over 16 years with New York & Company where he held several senior level finance and operational positions as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer, culminating in his role as Chief Executive Officer from 2020 to 2021, during which time he led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. He began his career in finance and accounting in positions of increasing responsibility with Footstar, Inc. and Standard Motors Products, Inc., and was a Manager with KPMG, LLP. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John's University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Toal commented, "I very much look forward to partnering with Jane and the talented senior management team that she has assembled. I am excited to help advance the company's digital transformation strategy and to drive shareholder value."

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree," "Sugar & Jade" and now, "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com, www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com, and as of July 30, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's six international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

