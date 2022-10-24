Oct. 24 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort continued to increase downstream of North Fork during the past week, and catch rates were similar to last week’s report.

Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 53 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 27 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 32 hours per steelhead caught. Angler effort downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 remained low, and no anglers interviewed within location code 17 reported catching a steelhead.

River conditions changed quickly during the weekend as a weather front brought colder temperatures, precipitation, and wind to the area. As of Sunday afternoon, the river’s temperature had dropped into the mid-40s, and the river had cloudy visibility in all areas. River flows increased 317 cfs since last Monday, and the Salmon River is currently flowing at 1,280 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 97 percent of average for today’s date.

Anglers are reminded that the steelhead bag limits on the Salmon River for the fall 2022 steelhead fishery are 3 steelhead per day and 9 in possession. For additional information, anglers can visit Fish and Game’s Steelhead Seasons and Rules webpage.