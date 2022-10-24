- Roosevelt City receives grants for State Street reconstruction and a new sports complex

Salt Lake City (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $345,000 grant and a $284,000 low-interest loan for reconstruction of State Street in Roosevelt. At the October CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the Municipal Building Authority of Roosevelt City for a $280,000 grant and a $3,220,000 low-interest loan to build a new, four-plex sports complex.

“We need continuous infrastructure improvements to keep our communities safe,” said board member and Daggett County Commissioner Jack Lytle. “The Permanent Community Impact Board is proud to have the financial ability to impact our communities for generations to come.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###