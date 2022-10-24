Submit Release
- Zion Mountain Local Service District received $9.2 million in funding for a water reclamation facility

Salt Lake City (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $9.2 million low-interest loan for a water reclamation facility to treat wastewater and recycle water for reuse in Kane county. At the October CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects: 

  • Panguitch City received a $150,000 grant and a $150,000 low-interest loan for the purchase of a new fire truck.
  • New Harmony Valley Special Service District received final approval for a $59,000 grant and a $566,000 low-interest loan for the purchase of a new fire truck. 
  • The Town of Springdale received funding approval for a $3,616,000 low-interest loan for sewer improvements.
  • Washington County Special Service District received funding approval for a $9,003,000 low-interest loan for a two-phase landfill improvement project.
  • Kane County Water Conservancy District received funding approval for a $28,000 grant and a $333,000 low-interest loan to build a maintenance building.
  • Kane County Municipal Building Authority received funding approval for a $168,000 grant and a $1,232,000 low-interest loan to renovate the Kane County Administration Building. 

“The loans and grants provided through the Permanent Community Impact Board will help our communities thrive and grow for decades to come. We are proud to have the ability to offer this assistance for the communities we love and live in,” said board member and Garfield County Commissioner Jerry Taylor.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

