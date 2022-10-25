Supernatural Horror Film ‘A SAVANNAH HAUNTING’ Shot at Actual Haunted House Releasing October 28, 2022
A SAVANNAH HAUNTING: a film by William Mark McCullough, releasing in select theaters and all major streaming platforms on October 28, 2022
Hits select theaters and major digital platforms from Vertical Entertainment this Friday; iTunes presale available nowSAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the real supernatural phenomena that writer-director William Mark McCullough and his family endured in their home, A SAVANNAH HAUNTING, is releasing in select theaters and major digital platforms from Vertical Entertainment on October 28, 2022.
Shot on location in the actual haunted house in that imposed chilling experiences for years, the unnerving film reveals a mother grappling with guilt after the tragic drowning of her daughter.
This dread-filled, slow burn supernatural drama stars Gena Shaw, Tommi Rose, Anna Harriette Pittman, Dean West and Simbi Kali.
A SAVANNAH HAUNTING follows a family who moves to Savannah, Georgia to distance themselves from the brutal memories of their daughter’s death. Once in their new home, the mother slowly grows to believe she is being haunted by her dead daughter. They discover a more sinister force may be at work as ties to Savannah’s brutal slave history and its long connection with Voodoo are revealed, but it may be too late for their family to survive.
Recognized by millions of fans as an actor in such films as American Made, Hillbilly Elegy and Logan Lucky, the film marks McCullough’s directorial debut. “Because A SAVANNAH HAUNTING is based on the experiences me and my family endured in my house, I knew I had to direct the film,” McCullough explains. “No one else could capture the truth of the terror as much as someone who lived through it. Because my home, in many ways, acts as a character in the film and has such a unique architectural style, I chose to use my actual house as the setting for the film.”
Co-produced by McCullough and his Emmy nominated Fort Argyle Films co-founder, Alexis Nelson, the film takes a fresh approach to the classic haunted house story weaving in strong Southern themes, and diverse characters, including a heroic African-American family and a young lesbian couple.
The film comes from executive producers Matthew Imes, Ken Hannigan and Chris Feeney, along with producers Guido Grimaldi and Christina DeRosa.
In addition to the narrative film, the filmmakers shot a feature length documentary detailing the history of the haunting, possible causes and the struggles they faced trying to film in an active haunted house.
A SAVANNAH HAUNTING has already spooked plenty of audiences, winning numerous Best Film awards at prominent film festivals around the world.
