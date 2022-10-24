Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith Helps Two Native Texas Filmmakers Screen Their Films in Lone Star Film Festival

The Film Festival Doctor Will Represent Four Films In The Lone Star Film Festival

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lone Star Film Festival and Gala will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, from November 10th through November 12th, 2022 at which Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith, an award-winning film festival strategist, published author, and founder of The Film Festival Doctor, will represent four films, featuring two directors from Texas.

“Oklahoma Breakdown”, a documentary directed by Dallas-based filmmaker Christopher Fitzpatrick and “Strings”, a short film from South Texas-based self-taught filmmaker Rodrigo Moreno-Fernandez. The Texas filmmakers will each showcase their documentary and short film on the Friday of the festival. “Oklahoma Breakdown” is a very moving and intimate feature-length documentary that tells the story of Mike Hosty, Oklahoma's underground music legend. This documentary explores why Hosty didn't chase the limelight when he could have been a great success. “Strings” tells the story of Penny, who would sell her soul for a chance to be the world's greatest axe player, and as it turns out, someone is ready to buy.

Rebekah has two other films that will screen at the festival: “Five Thousand Six Hundred And Ninety-Seven Pounds” and “Breakable”. “Five Thousand Six Hundred And Ninety-Seven Pounds” is a psychological thriller short film that tells the story of Ricky, a loving husband and father, who is met with an impossible choice as he faces off with an armed intruder hellbent on the ultimate revenge. This film stars the powerhouse actor LaMonica Garrett, who appears in Yellowstone and Sons of Anarchy. LaMonica will also receive the festival's Spotlight Award during the Gala on Friday, November 11th. “Breakable” tells the story of an avid believer in a self-help community who invites his recently bereaved friend to a healing weekend to help deal with grief, only to realize he might be the one who needs help. “Breakable” is an exceptional student short film from the UK's prestigious National Film & Television School and directed by multi-award winner B. Welby.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Now, she is establishing her presence in the USA, where she is Dallas's only film festival strategist. Rebekah's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win more than 1,500 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including The Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.

ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTOR

Founded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus.

ABOUT THE LONE STAR FILM FESTIVAL

The Lone Star Film Festival was founded sixteen years ago by local advocates and Fort Worth native Bill Paxton to provide film education programs for hundreds of students interested in filmmaking in the Fort Worth area. Films are screened year-round with film education workshops and community collaboration, which includes the annual Lone Star Film Festival.