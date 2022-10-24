Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,359 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Sen. Karla May Regarding Shooting at St. Louis High School

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, issued the following statement relating to the shooting that occurred this morning at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis:

“This morning, hundreds of parents in St. Louis received the phone call that every parent fears — there has been a shooting at your child’s school. We do not yet know the status of those physically injured, but we know the trauma inflicted today will affect these children and families for decades to come.

“We must do more to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals. As we move forward, I am calling for a full investigation into how this shooter acquired his weapons and his ammunition. Families should not have to live in constant fear that their kids’ school is next. Enough is enough.”

For more information on Sen. May’s legislation, visit her official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/May.

###

You just read:

Statement from Sen. Karla May Regarding Shooting at St. Louis High School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.