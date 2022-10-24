Statement from Sen. Karla May Regarding Shooting at St. Louis High School

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, issued the following statement relating to the shooting that occurred this morning at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis:

“This morning, hundreds of parents in St. Louis received the phone call that every parent fears — there has been a shooting at your child’s school. We do not yet know the status of those physically injured, but we know the trauma inflicted today will affect these children and families for decades to come.

“We must do more to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals. As we move forward, I am calling for a full investigation into how this shooter acquired his weapons and his ammunition. Families should not have to live in constant fear that their kids’ school is next. Enough is enough.”

