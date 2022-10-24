Integrated Report Archives
Report Documents
List of individual comments received on the May 2012-2014 Draft Integrated Report public comment period from May 30th 2014 through July 14th 2014:
- 07012014 C. Purcell
- 07092014 J. Ratner
- 07102014 L. Meyers
- 07102014 L. Newell
- 07102014 T. Miller
- 07112014 D. Richards v 1.3
- 07112014 D. Richards v 1.4
- 07112014 K. Cannon
- 07142014 GSLBSC
- 07142014 H. Hoven
- 07142014 J. Salt
- 07142014 R. Hotze
- 07142014 S. Schlanger
- 07142014 S. Spence
- Chapter 4 Statewide Assessment Wetlands Richards Comments
- Chapter 4 Statewide Assessment Wetlands with Miller Comments
- State IR Wetlands Appendix 2 Richards Comments
List of individual comments received on the October 2012-2014 Draft Integrated Report public comment period from October 3, 2014 through October 20, 2014:
Summary Report Descriptions
Information on the column headers found in the Parameter Assessment Summary Reports.
Compiled Assessment File
A flat file that summarizes all of the parameter assessment reports below. In this file users can see the assessment category assigned to a parameter at a single sampling location, the assessment category assigned to a monitoring location (when there are multiple parameters assessed at a location), and the assessment category assigned to an assessment unit (when there are multiple monitoring locations assessed within a single assessment unit).
Assessment Summary Reports and Data Files by Parameter
The files below contain the data and summary report of Assessment results by parameter and beneficial use.