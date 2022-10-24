Submit Release
Integrated Report Archives

Report Documents

List of individual comments received on the May 2012-2014 Draft Integrated Report public comment period from May 30th 2014 through July 14th 2014:

  1. 07012014 C. Purcell
  2. 07092014 J. Ratner
  3. 07102014 L. Meyers
  4. 07102014 L. Newell
  5. 07102014 T. Miller
  6. 07112014 D. Richards v 1.3
  7. 07112014 D. Richards v 1.4
  8. 07112014 K. Cannon
  9. 07142014 GSLBSC
  10. 07142014 H. Hoven
  11. 07142014 J. Salt
  12. 07142014 R. Hotze
  13. 07142014 S. Schlanger
  14. 07142014 S. Spence
  15. Chapter 4 Statewide Assessment Wetlands Richards Comments
  16. Chapter 4 Statewide Assessment Wetlands with Miller Comments
  17. State IR Wetlands Appendix 2 Richards Comments

08012014L.Newell | Appendix

List of individual comments received on the October 2012-2014 Draft Integrated Report public comment period from October 3, 2014 through October 20, 2014:

  1. 10202014 L. Newell | DWQ’s Response
  2. 10XX2014 J. Ratner | DWQ’s Response

Summary Report Descriptions

Information on the column headers found in the Parameter Assessment Summary Reports.

Compiled Assessment File

A flat file that summarizes all of the parameter assessment reports below. In this file users can see the assessment category assigned to a parameter at a single sampling location, the assessment category assigned to a monitoring location (when there are multiple parameters assessed at a location), and the assessment category assigned to an assessment unit (when there are multiple monitoring locations assessed within a single assessment unit).

Assessment Summary Reports and Data Files by Parameter

The files below contain the data and summary report of Assessment results by parameter and beneficial use.

