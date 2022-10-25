Multiverse Computing and Mila Join Forces to Advance Artificial Intelligence with Quantum Computing
The two organizations share a common focus on the ethical development of AI and both have training experts to fill the need for a high-tech workforce.
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiverse Computing, a global leader in delivering value-based quantum computing solutions, and Mila, the world's largest academic research center in deep learning, are launching a new partnership that will use quantum and quantum-inspired methods to advance AI and machine learning (ML). The partnership will also focus on developing new leaders in the high-tech fields of quantum computing and ML. Mila is a global hub of scientific advancement in Montreal with over 1000 researchers specializing in AI and ML.
— Stéphane Létourneau, Mila Executive Vice President
The collaboration will cover several sectors with a focus on the biotech and pharmaceutical industry initially. The partnership will bring quantum ML and quantum-inspired ML to Mila researchers and students, said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing.
“We’ve already started conversations with biotech and pharma companies in addition to other sectors with which we share quantum use cases,” he said. “The conversation is all about augmenting their products with our technology.”
Quantum experts at Multiverse Computing will work with researchers at Mila to advance augmented ML. Multiverse Computing uses tensor networks to support this work and Mila has multiple researchers with expertise in this area. These networks use models based on quantum physics and can increase the speed and precision of training ML models.
“This partnership will allow some of our students and researchers to access Multiverse’s technology that is solving real-world use cases today,” said Stéphane Létourneau, Mila’s Executive Vice President. “We look forward to working with the Multiverse team on ways to develop the next generation of AI and quantum computing leaders.”
Mila has an extensive network of corporate partners across multiple verticals including bio and pharma, agritech and industry 4.0. This partnership will allow Multiverse to interact closely with Mila's community and its many researchers and students.
Mila and Multiverse Computing also share a common focus on the responsible and ethical development of AI. The Multiverse Ethics Committee shapes the company’s vision and culture to create an ethics-driven environment that prioritizes diversity, inclusion, well-being, and sustainability. Socially responsible and beneficial development of AI is a fundamental component of Mila’s mission. As a leader in the field, Mila contributes to social dialogue and the development of applications that benefit society. Several Mila researchers have also joined many efforts to develop an ethical framework for AI, including the Montreal Declaration for a Responsible Development of Artificial Intelligence and the International Observatory on the Societal Impacts of AI and Digital Technologies.
About Mila
Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is an artificial intelligence research institute that brings together over 1,000 researchers specializing in machine learning. Based in Montreal, Mila’s mission is to be a global hub for scientific advances that inspire innovation and development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a non-profit organization recognized worldwide for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in language modeling, machine translation, object recognition, and generative models.
About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices as well as classical high performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing with common software tools. The company also serves companies in the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors.
