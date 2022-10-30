Product Safety Group Opens Registration for 2023 Certification Program in Washington, D.C. area

Virginia Tech Research Center

Virginia Tech and Society of Product Safety Professionals offers designation "Certified Product Safety Professional"

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, November 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the 2023 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program taking place on the campus of the Virginia Tech (VT) Research Center in Arlington, Va. This program is being offered by the alliance of Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) and its education partner ADK Information Services. Those who successfully complete this training course earn the designation Certified Product Safety Professional™ awarded by SPSP. The annual program was first offered in 2019.

Interested individuals can apply for admission to the course by completing an application at the registration site. An admissions committee comprised of product safety professionals and an educator associated with the VT Pamplin College of Business will review all applications and make final decisions on acceptance into the program. Registration will remain open until March 1, 2023, or until all class slots are filled, whichever occurs first.

The program is scheduled to begin with a 2-day opening workshop held at VT’s Arlington campus on March 22 & 23. This will be followed by a series of webinars between March 30 and May 18 covering areas including risk assessment and hazard analysis and reduction, regulatory compliance, product investigations, data management and human factors, and product recall design and implementation.

The program concludes with a two-day closing assessment workshop on June 6 and 7, that includes a multiple-choice examination, an individual essay, a written case study developed by the candidate and is also discussed in an oral presentation with a review panel. Candidates who do not pass all segments of the assessment process may be eligible for a “Retake” of the specific areas not passed.

Candidates for the Professional Certification program are required to meet the following criteria:

- Possess at least 10 years of consumer product safety work experience or 7 years of experience accompanied by a related bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

- Hold a position considered professional in nature, devoting a minimum of 50% of a part-­‐‑ or full-­‐‑ time job to product safety-related responsibilities that include a breadth of professional safety duties. Examples of skill areas include analysis, synthesis, design, investigation, planning, administration, and communication.

Eligible candidates include Individuals who work in the following sectors:

- the private sector including consumer product manufacturers, retailers, sellers, importers, or supply chain companies,

- those who serve as expert consultants to consumer product manufacturers, retailers, sellers importers, or supply chain companies such as test lab technical professionals and specialists,

- engineers including those with design, liability, reliability, and safety focus,

- attorneys practicing product liability and regulatory law,

- professional staff of industry associations with membership comprised of consumer product manufacturers, retailers, sellers, importers, and supply chain companies

- members of Non-Governmental Organizations, including the education field

- regulatory agency professionals with commensurate experience in the consumer product safety field.

Candidates must provide a history of employment, including specified information as well as a qualifying education credential where appropriate. In addition, each applicant must submit an essay explaining their interest and qualifications for attending the course.

Candidates must pay an application fee of $175 to cover various validation services required by the program. The tuition fee for the program is $5,400, with a $300 reduction for those candidates who are paid members of the Society of Product Safety Professionals.

Individuals are required to have read the Certification Program Overview Description and Details, available at the SPSP website.

Information about the above program and other product safety headline news from around the world is available in ADK’s weekly Product Safety Education newsletters at no cost by signing up here.