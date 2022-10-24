Historical Affairs programs in November 2022

(DOVER, Del. — Oct. 24, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring eight special programs during the month of November 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/09/27/division-programs-november-2022/.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, November 2022

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6, 2022

“18th Century Market Fair.” Day-long series of programs harkens back to an era when The Green served as the focal point of life in Dover as historical interpreters explore the goods, wares and political attitudes of the 1700s. The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, located at 25 The Green, will celebrate the fair on Nov. 5 with quill-pen writing throughout the day and the theatrical production “Reminiscences of the Life and Times of Dr. James Tilton” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. featuring Historic-Site Interpreter Steven Mumford portraying Delawarean Dr. James Tilton who served as United States surgeon general during the War of 1812. First Saturday in the First State event sponsored by the First State Heritage Park. The Green, Dover. Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. For additional information, call the First State Heritage Park at 302-739-9194 or The Old State House at 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Old State House Historic-Site Interpreter Steven Mumford will portray Dr. James Tilton as part of the 18th Century Market Fair on Nov. 5, 2022.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Concert by Paul and Begoña. ‎ Flamenco and Latin music. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

“Veterans Walking Tours.” Brian Cannon, former lead interpreter for the New Castle Court House Museum, will conduct walking tours highlighting New Castle soldiers’ graves from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam War, and relating little-known stories of these exceptional veterans. Presented by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum. Tours depart at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. from Immanuel Episcopal Church, 100 Harmony St., New Castle. Free but registration required. mailto:Cynthia.Snyder@delaware.gov. 302-323-4453.

Veterans Walking Tours will depart from Immanuel Episcopal Church in New Castle on Nov. 12, 2022.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Dutch-American Heritage Day. Celebrate the anniversary of Nov. 16, 1776, when an American warship sailed into the harbor of the Dutch island of St. Eustatius in the West Indies and was greeted by a friendly salute, the first ever given by a foreign power to the flag of the newly-independent United States. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

“Hollywood History at the Court House: ‘Dragonwyck.’ ” Screening of the 1946 film “Dragonwyck” starring Vincent Price and Gene Tierney, plus a brief presentation by New Castle Court House Site Supervisor, Cindy Snyder, on patroonship in America. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Film at 6:30 p.m. mailto:Cynthia.Snyder@delaware.gov. 302-323-4453.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

“Delaware’s First Communities.” Virtual program in which Nena Todd, site supervisor of The Old State House, and Theo Braunskill of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware, explore the rich history of communities that have resided in Delaware for thousands of years and still remain today, despite centuries of trauma and erasure. Hear how they have survived. Presented in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Program streamed live via Zoom. 4 p.m. Free but registration required. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” In this virtual series, historic-site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead. Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov.

Tours of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead will take place on Nov. 19, 2022.

Remaining division programs in October 2022

In addition, the division will be presenting the following programs during the remainder of October. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/09/01/hca-programs-october-2022/.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Public workshop on the development of an interpretive plan for the Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site. Input sought in creating a publicly accessible and community-focused experience for the Newark location that includes the focal point of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War land battle. Workshop streamed live via Zoom. 6-8 p.m. Free but registration required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

William Penn Day. Day-long series of programs commemorating the 340th anniversary of Penn’s disembarkment at New Castle, his first landing in the New World. Activities include “Tea with Mrs. Penn,” 17th century cooking, speakers, music and more. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Free admission. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

Contact:

Jim Yurasek

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Phone: 302-577-5170

E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov

Web: http://history.delaware.gov