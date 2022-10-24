Sexual Assault Services Competitive Application

Funds awarded through this competitive application must support efforts to develop and strengthen services and effective strategies in response to the crime of sexual assault against adults or youth, age 11 and older, in Washington State.

Applications are due to OCVA no later than 5 p.m. PST, Wednesday; Nov. 16, 2022

Grant Period: Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. There is a possibility for renewal of funding for an additional three years, depending on available funding and the progress of the sexual assault project.

View the application materials.

If you have questions or need assistance with this application, contact Tammi Alexander at tammi.alexander@commerce.wa.gov.

This project will be supported by awards #15JOVW-22-GG-00458-STOP, #15JOVW-21-GG-00548-MUMU, and/or 2020-WF-AX-0054 from the Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s). They do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.