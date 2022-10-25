Rive Video Presents: 1st Music Video Produced by Machine Learning AI - "Ghost Car" by the Legendary Jack Tempchin

Jack Tempchin, singer/ songwriter/ artist/ musician. Photo credit: Joel Piper Jack Tempchin, singer/ songwriter/ artist/ musician. Photo credit: Joel Piper Jack Tempchin, singer/ songwriter/ artist/ musician. Photo credit: Joel Piper Jack Tempchin, singer/ songwriter/ artist/ musician. Photo credit: Joel Piper

Legendary Songwriter Jack Tempchin Releases Visuals for "Ghost Car" - The 1st Music Video Produced Entirely ﻿by Machine Learning AI

Now, overnight, ...you can put the lyrics of any song (into AI) and it will make a video. It’s mind blowing. This is the verge of change that humanity is on. We can’t stop it.” — Jack Tempchin

ENCINITAS, CA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Tempchin is a legendary hit songwriter, whose compositions “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and“Already Gone” are synonymous with the Southern California Sound. These songs can be found on the Eagles’ compilation Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, which the RIAA named the Best-Selling U.S. Album of the 20th Century.

Jack Tempchin songs have been performed or recorded by several artists, including George Jones, Buck Owens, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Jackson Browne, Dwight Yoakam, Linda Ronstadt, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker, Richie Havens, Sammy Kershaw, Kate Wolf, Tom Rush and more.

Famously, Tempchin’s tune “Peaceful Easy Feeling” was featured in a notorious taxi scene in the Coen Brothers cult classic The Big Lebowski where Jeff Bridges’ character is unceremoniously tossed from a cab. “Part Of Me, Part Of You,” another Tempchin/Frey classic, was the end-title theme song for the Oscar-award winning film Thelma & Louise. In 2015, a Tempchin/Frey co-write was featured in David O. Russell’s Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence. In 2014, Jack’s lyrical manuscripts for “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone” as well as his original Stella guitar were on view at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA. Prior to that, his lyrics were featured at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. In 2019, Jack was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City. The city of San Diego declared December 1st 2012 to be "Peaceful Easy Feeling Day" to honor Jack and the 40th anniversary of the song.

Jack Tempchin has just released the official music video for his single, "Ghost Car" on time for the Halloween season. "Ghost Car" is the 1st music video produced entirely by Machine Learning AI. The song lyrics were fed into a deep learning generative neural network text-to-image model called Stable Diffusion, then processed for many hours on high-end graphics modules. The results were minimally edited with command-line tools to create the finished video. No photos or art were used. Every image you see comes straight from a robot's dreams.

In a recent interview with Gary Robbins of The San Diego Tribune, Tempchin explained; “Before there was the kind of AI software to do what my son just did (with “Ghost Car”), you’d had to have a crew go out and shoot footage, then assemble the footage and put it together with the song, and use your own ideas. “Now, overnight basically, you can put the lyrics of any song (into AI) and it will make a video. It’s mind blowing. This is the verge of change that humanity is on. We can’t stop it.” As for whether AI can possess the soulfulness that humans have, Tempchin said, “It can create things that have soul. But it cannot appreciate what it is doing. It’s like a guitar, which can be used to create soulfulness that moves you. But you have to play it. The guitar itself can’t appreciate what it is doing.”

Aside from being the first music video produced entirely by AI technology, "Ghost Car" is also gaining worldwide attention and airplay in advance of Halloween. Tempchin's track transports the listener through a hitchhiker's dream-like journey in a ghost car with James Dean and Marilyn Monroe, while the machine produced visuals convey the spookiness of the experience with imagery ranging from bats and jack-o-lanterns to cobwebs and skeletons. You can watch this first of its kind music video on the 'Jack Tempchin Official' YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/iS5KFQbY7wM.

Stay up on Tempchin's latest music, aired raw and weekly, direct from Swami Beach in Encinitas California on the new: 'Jack's Beach Jams' YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/j4gkBlTCbao. Stay up to date with news and events at - 'Jack Tempchin Official' socials on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jacktempchinofficial/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacktempchinofficial/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacktempchin.

Jack Tempchin - Ghost Car - Official Music Video