Top CRN Triple Crown Honor Recognizes ITsavvy’s Outstanding Record of Success

The award is for 41 North American solution providers included on 3 top 2022 CRN lists: the Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250.

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just received CRN’s Triple Crown Award. The achievement recognizes only 41 solution providers across North America that earned a spot on three top CRN lists this year: the Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250.

ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi said, "We are honored to receive the Triple Crown award from CRN. The award demonstrates the positive impact of our strategy to develop solutions that enable us to accelerate the time to value in delivering business outcomes on behalf of our clients. This is a recognition of the great effort and results of all our colleagues and partners, who collectively work together to serve our clients and provide them peace of mind.”

The award spotlights IT solution providers that have been able to thrive in the shifting IT landscape. As with ITsavvy, Triple Crown winners have expanded their product portfolios and services offerings and increased their technical expertise to meet changing client needs—all while experiencing rapid growth.

Channel Company CEO Blaine Raddon said, "The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry. This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

Each year CRN publishes a number of solution provider lists and rankings including the Solution Provider 500, the largest solution providers operating in North America by revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which ranks the fastest-growing solution providers; and the Tech Elite 250 which includes solution providers that have achieved the highest partner levels and certifications from leading IT vendors. Triple Crown winners attained all three lists.

This year's Triple Crown Award winners are featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Milwaukee, Hauppauge N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio; Raleigh, N.C.; and Brentwood, Tenn. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/top-crn-triple-crown-honor-recognizes-itsavvys-outstanding-record-of-success/

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, they draw from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com