Protek CEO Keith Chval Slated to Deliver an Electronic Evidence Webinar for AWI on November 17, 2022
Chval, who recently presented on Digital Forensics for AWI Annual Conference will be presenting " Ten Electronic Evidence Best Practices" webinar on 11/17/22.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association of Workplace Investigators (AWI) leverages Protek CEO Chval’s expertise through his “Plugging into Electronic Evidence While Avoiding Getting Zapped” presentation to emphasize the importance of electronic evidence and cyber forensics to its membership at its recent Annual Conference in Burlingame, California.
With members traveling from as far away as Africa and Australia, the 2,000+ member strong AWI professional association held another powerhouse annual conference with nearly 400 in attendance, keeping their skills honed through dynamic presentations on the most current and critical of topics.
None anymore so than Protek’s Chval’s general session presentation providing nuts and bolts information on the investigation-critical electronic evidence present in nearly every matter, as well as must-know tips for properly acquiring and preserving it so that investigations hold up regardless of in what direction parties might take them.
“We’ve been at this at Protek for more than two decades, so we’ve had our hands in the electronic evidence components of hundreds of investigations,” Chval shared. “It was great to be able to share our experiences from the trenches as to how to execute a thorough cyber forensic investigation so that the AWI members can not only avoid the pitfalls that trip up so many others, but also construct the most persuasive evidence foundation possible upon which to base their findings,” he continued.
Experiencing first-hand the critical role that electronic evidence and digital forensics play in workplace investigations, which most commonly involve sexual harassment, discrimination, and hostile workplace allegations, Protek has recently announced its commitment to supporting AWI’s mission to complement its already strong professional development programming.
Accordingly, AWI has scheduled Protek to deliver its November professional development webinar which will highlight “Ten Electronic Evidence Best Practices for Workplace Investigators.” The event is scheduled for November 17th and any interested can register at: https://bit.ly/3F0Q2tp
For further information on digital forensics/investigations and related professional development programming, please contact Protek’s Media Contact, Devon Devick per the below.
About Protek International, Inc.
Founded in 2005, Protek International, Inc., is a nationally recognized Digital Forensics, Cyber Security, and eDiscovery services firm, also housing The Protek Edge ESI and Cyber Institute which is dedicated to equipping attorneys and investigators to aggressively pursue and defend their clients' interests in these realms. Additional information about Protek can be found at our website, www.protekintl.com, or please call 844-394-3781.
