PROTEK REPEATS AS “TOP TEN” DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM

Enterprise Security Magazine Cites Protek’ s Sophisticated, Client-Focused Innovations in Announcing Award

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protek International, a nationally recognized leader in digital forensics, cyber security, and e-discovery services has once again been named a “Top 10 Digital Forensics Service Company” by Enterprise Security Magazine (ESM). The magazine recently released its 2022 honorees which were selected from among Protek’s digital forensics peers by a panel of “renowned CEOs, CIOs, VPs, with the Enterprise editorial panel,” according to the publication.

ESM’s profile of Protek for the award singled out two 2022 customer service-focused initiatives that exemplify what keeps Protek among the best of the best: Protek’s innovative QuickTake flat rate and expedited digital forensics offering and its “RAR” (Rapid Assessment Report) sophisticated, and simple, forensics analysis report and which demonstrate the great things that happen when you apply Protek’s “Honest. Simple. Smart.” corporate touchstones to its unwavering focus on client success.

“Our goal [with these initiatives] was, in addition to nailing down the advanced RAR reporting, hitting the two facets of engaging forensics experts that would make the greatest positive impact for our clients- cost predictability and control and quick turn-around,” Protek President and CEO Keith Chval is quoted as saying in the profile.

Pointing to the “magic” that’s happening at Protek, ESM glowingly noted that “…we suspect we’ll be [conferring Top Ten status on Protek] for years to come.”

“We’re of course honored to be selected once again as a ‘Top Ten.’ I love to see the hard work and expertise of our team recognized by their peers, and the best of it for me is ESM’s singling out client-focus initiatives as the basis for their recognition. As I said there, ‘Our success in in direct correlation to that of our client,” stated Chval.

About Protek International, Inc.
Founded in 2005, Protek International, Inc., is a nationally-recognized Digital Forensics, Cyber Security, and eDiscovery services firm, also housing The Protek Edge ESI and Cyber Institute which is dedicated to equipping attorneys to aggressively pursue and defend their clients’ interests in these realms. Additional information about Protek can be found at our website, www.protekintl.com, or please call 844-394-3781.

Devon Eric Devick
Protek International
+1 630-484-7002
