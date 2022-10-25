Global Leaders Unite for World's First "108 Sun Salutations" Global Relay
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Yoga Gives Back at their 15th Anniversary Global Gala on Saturday, November 12th, as YGB’s Advisors and Ambassadors come together virtually for a global relay of “108 Sun Salutations.”
These 108 Sun Salutations will be relay-style led by one teacher and passed to the next, moving around the world (Canada, Israel, Italy, Japan, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA) to complete 108 Sun Salutations together as one international community. There will be a morning session and an afternoon session (PST) so everyone can take part in this empowering practice led by an inspiring line-up of teachers. Each session will start with meditation and end with Pranayama or Yoga Nidra.
The morning session (PST) will start with meditation by Kino MacGregor and end with "One Breath One World" pranayama by David Swenson live from London. The afternoon session will start with meditation by Mary Taylor and Richard Freeman live from Boulder, Colorado and end with Yoga Nidra session by Birgitte Kristen in Santa Monica, California.
There will also be two special panel sessions, “Living Yoga,” with YGB Ambassadors of the Year, and “Child Birth, Yoga and Beyond” with birth experts and Ambassadors.
We are truly proud to honor Christy Turlington Burns as the recipient of the 2022 Yoga Gives Back Namaste Award for her advocacy for human rights, and especially for global maternal health. Registration is free, and your donation empowers women and children in India to advance in life through micro-loans and education.
View the full schedule of events at https://yogagivesback.org/2022-annual-gala-fundraiser/
Kayoko Mitsumatsu
Yoga Gives Back
+1 310-991-9599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
Other