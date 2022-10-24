Before he was elected to the bench in January 2021, Almada prosecuted misdemeanor trials and appeals in the city of Long Beach, in 2007. Three years later, he worked as deputy district attorney in Santa Barbara; in 2013, he started prosecuting crimes in Los Angeles County for 8 years. Nowadays, “Putting on the robe and taking the bench and realizing ‘Wow, I’m the judge,’” he said, laughing. “It’s a very humbling experience.”
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Manuel Almada
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.