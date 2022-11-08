Greystone.Net Announces Paul Matsen As 2022 John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award Winner
MIAMI, FL, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greystone.Net announced today that Paul Matsen has been named the 2022 recipient of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award. Bestowed annually at the Healthcare Internet Conference, the award was created in honor of Greystone.Net co-founder John A. Eudes to recognize individuals who embody John’s ideals for excellence by believing in and acting upon the idea that excellence can only be obtained if one:
• Cares more than others think is wise
• Risks more than others think is safe
• Dreams more than others think is practical
• Expects more than others think is possible.
Paul Matsen joined Cleveland Clinic in 2006. He is responsible for all marketing and communications programs at Cleveland Clinic including global development of the brand and marketing of all U.S. and international locations and digital marketing. Matsen also leads Cleveland Clinic’s Corporate Communications department.
During Matsen’s tenure, the Cleveland Clinic has grown to be one of the most recognized and respected healthcare brands in the world. Under his leadership, Cleveland Clinic has been an innovator in digital and content marketing, including the industry-leading ClevelandClinic.org website, social media, mobile apps and search engine marketing programs.
Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic, Matsen was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer at Delta Airlines. He began his career in New York, working at a number of leading advertising agencies. He is a graduate of Rutgers University, N.J.
Paul is an active member of the Cleveland Community and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the United Way of Greater Cleveland, Destination Cleveland, and Hathaway Brown School.
“We couldn’t be more excited and pleased that Paul is the recipient of the John A. Eudes Vision & Leadership Award,” says Kathy Divis, President of Greystone.Net. “Although they never met, I see many similarities between the two men – innovative spirits, deep support for their teams and organizations, a willingness to share their knowledge with others, and more.” Mike Schneider, EVP of Greystone.Net says, “Paul embodies all the characteristics that are important in the selection of this award winner. His work over the past 16+ years at the Cleveland Clinic has modernized marketing at the Clinic, and has spurred innovation and growth among peers and competitors. Coming from outside healthcare (from Delta Airlines) to the Cleveland Clinic, was a leap that has paid off handsomely for both the Clinic and our industry!”
About the Healthcare Internet Conference:
The Annual Healthcare Internet Conference brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 25th Annual Conference is being held November 2-4, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. www.hcic.net.
About Greystone.Net:
Now in its 25th year, Greystone.Net has worked with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as they strive to develop, implement and integrate interactive marketing strategies. We add valued strategic thinking to digital healthcare. And we continue to develop new strategies and products to enable healthcare organizations to establish and grow their brand in an environment where consumers expect 24/7 access, information and service. Learn more at www.greystone.net.
