PennDOT, Shippensburg University to Host ‘Moving Forward with STEM’ Virtual Panel Discussion

Shippensburg, PA –Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian’s “Moving Forward with STEM” event series continues with a virtual panel discussion co-hosted by Shippensburg University on Thursday, November 10 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.





Secretary Gramian launched the “Moving Forward with STEM” series in October 2021, to connect transportation leaders with college and high school students across Pennsylvania to discuss how to reimagine transportation, introduce safety innovations, and increase diversity and equity in transportation, government, and STEM fields.





“It is critical to engage the next generation in discussions about reimagining transportation, safety innovations, and increasing diversity and equity in transportation, government, and STEM fields,” said Secretary Gramian. “Environmental factors have an immense impact on our infrastructure and need creative solutions.”





The panel for the November 10 virtual event is:

• Yassmin Gramian, P.E., PennDOT Secretary;

• Claire Jantz, Director, Shippensburg Center for Land Use and Sustainability; and

• Nexa Castro, Highway Design Manager, PennDOT District 8.





Sombrata Bandyopadhay, Director, PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Program Management Office will moderate the panel. Panelists will share their personal experiences and reflections on the changing considerations in the future of transportation, with a focus on environmental impact and sustainability.













