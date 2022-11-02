US Air Force’s AFWERX Program Awards Polaris Genomics $1.25M toward accelerating its precision mental health solutions
The AFWERX Program’s Phase II award enables us to clinically validate our PTSD screening tool across military service members to more objectively identify those with PTSD.”GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Genomics announces it is a Phase II funding recipient and participant of the United States Air Force program, AFWERX Program. Over a period running now through the summer of 2024, Polaris Genomics will be awarded $1.25 million as part of AFWERX’s DoD Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), continuing its innovation and accelerating research of precision mental health solutions for advancements in the screening and treatment of conditions like PTSD. Notably, Polaris Genomics is among an esteemed 67 companies selected for Phase II from approximately 700 proposals received.
— Polaris Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Naclerio, a retired Army veteran
“We are honored to have been selected. The Phase II award enables us to clinically validate our PTSD screening tool across military service members to more objectively identify those with PTSD,” said Polaris Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Naclerio, a retired Army veteran, operating as the Principal Investigator for this effort. “They share our commitment to earlier diagnosis and treatment for those suffering in silence.”
The company’s CEO Charles Cathlin is also a retired veteran and a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, class of 1995.
ABOUT AFWERX
AFWERX is a United States Air Force program with the goal of fostering a culture of innovation within the service. The initiative is intended to circumvent bureaucracy and engage new entrepreneurs in Air Force programs. The goal of the programs under the AFWERX umbrella is to develop effective solutions to the challenges facing the service through partnerships with private sector business entities, with particular emphasis being placed on collaboration with technology startups. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.
ABOUT POLARIS GENOMICS
Polaris Genomics is a woman, Black, and Veteran-owned biotech startup led by respected thought leaders who aim their passion for public health and medical research toward illuminating precision innovation for the benefit of the greater good.
CORE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
- TruGen-1™ is a 1000+gene panel that supports genomic research across a spectrum of neuropsychiatric conditions.
- PTS-ID™ genomics test provides objective information to help clinicians confidently and quickly assess patients with cortisol dysregulation associated with PTSD.
- TruNorth Platform™ provides comprehensive utilization of integrated data sources to create a complete picture of patient health and PTSD risk.
- Polaris Genomics’ research headquarters, Endeavor Lab offers a variety of testing or assay processing capabilities, ushering a more in-depth understanding of neuropsychiatric conditions, and enabling the development of—and access to—precision diagnostics, health, and wellness.
Learn more about Polaris and its team at PolarisGenomics.com
