Polaris Genomics Announces Continued Research & $100K Grant Awarded from Maryland Industrial Partnership Program (MIPS)
The biotech startup that brought to light the first and only PTSD genomic test announces continued research and innovation with continued funding from a second $100,000 matching grant awarded by the Maryland Industrial Partnership Program (MIPS).
In the Fall of 2020, Polaris Genomics was awarded a $100,000 matching grant by MIPS and began partnering with researchers at the University of Maryland Baltimore to test the performance of PTS-ID, a genomic blood test to identify persons with PTSD, measure disease severity and detect treatment response.
“It was an exciting opportunity to see how our biomarkers would perform in an African American cohort of both men and women, since previous observations were predominantly made in white males,” said Polaris Genomics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Naclerio. “Within a small cohort of 69 African American men and women with alcohol use disorder, our biomarkers were highly associated with PTSD and showed a trend toward statistical significance.”
“Phase two will allow us to validate these findings with a larger group and to test the biomarkers’ ability to detect changes with treatment,” said Dr. Daniel J Roche, PhD, Assistant Professor Psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center.
“As we continue to set our sights on better serving veterans, first responders, frontline workers, and trauma-impacted communities alike, this second MIPS grant leverages crucial funding that accelerates genomics insights and research outcomes as we move rapidly toward product commercialization,” said Polaris Genomics CEO Charles Cathlin. “We believe that everyone can benefit from earlier, more objective and accurate mental health diagnostics and treatments.”
ABOUT MIPS
Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS) promotes the development and commercialization of products and processes through matching funds and industry/university research partnerships. MIPS brings the inventive minds and extensive laboratory resources of the University System of Maryland (USM) to bear on creating the new products that feed the growth of Maryland businesses. Since the program’s inception in 1987, MIPS–enabled products have generated sales of $40 B. Learn more at http://mips.umd.edu/.
ABOUT POLARIS GENOMICS
Polaris Genomics is a woman, Black, and veteran-led business powerhouse comprising respected thought leaders who aim their passion for public health and medical research toward illuminating precision innovation for the benefit of the greater good.
CORE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
- PTS-ID genomic test provides objective information to help clinicians confidently and quickly assess patients with cortisol dysregulation associated with PTSD.
- TruGen-1 is a 1003-gene panel that supports genomic research across a spectrum of neuropsychiatric conditions.
- TruNorth Platform provides comprehensive utilization of integrated data sources to create a complete picture of patient health and PTSD risk.
- Our research headquarters, Endeavor Lab offers a variety of testing or assay processing capabilities, ushering a more in-depth understanding of neuropsychiatric conditions, and enabling the development of—and access to—precision diagnostics, health, and wellness.
Learn more about Polaris and its team at PolarisGenomics.com, sign up to receive newsletter & stay connected at @PolarisGenomics.
