Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $625 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – In anticipation of tonight’s Powerball® drawing, the Powerball group has increased the jackpot to an estimated $625 million.

The estimated cash value for the drawing is $299.8 million. This will be the 35th drawing in the current jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion dollars this year. Additionally, this is the 8th highest Powerball jackpot.

There are nine ways to win in Powerball. Lower-tier cash prizes sometimes take the backseat to jackpot talk, but keep in mind, U.S. lotteries paid out nearly a billion dollars in lower-tier Powerball prizes in the last fiscal year. Be sure to check your numbers.

The Mega Millions®jackpot is an estimated $45 millionfor Tuesday, Oct. 25, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing ofMississippi Match 5 drawing is $95,000.

