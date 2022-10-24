Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity New Castle County: Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Generous Cash Contribution from Casino

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Habitat for Humanity New Castle County with a check in the amount of $7,500 today. In the past few months, Meals on Wheels Delaware, Boys & Girls Club of Delaware and Nemours Fund for Children's Health all received donations from Delaware Park totaling $18,500. "We are overjoyed at the level of guest participation thus far. We plan to continue collecting unused slot vouchers, as well as making substantial cash contributions to many more worthy organizations on a monthly basis," said Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing.

Fifteen Delaware Park Team Members had a hands-on opportunity September 14th, as they assisted with one of Habitat's building sites. Says Mr. Baumann, "This experience was very rewarding and allowed us the unique opportunity to give back to the Community in a very concrete way."

Habitat for Humanity NCC empowers homeowners, residents and volunteers to make lasting change in neighborhoods through education, training and advocacy. Since 1986, Habitat NCC has built more than 250 homes and has served more than 350 New Castle County families.

Look for more philanthropic efforts from Team Delaware Park including collecting and sorting Food Bank of Delaware donations and monetary contributions to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Toys for Tots, Food Bank of Delaware and Faithful Friends.

