New York Author Donates Self-Love Books to Empower the Women of Win Shelter

A Woman's Self-Love

Victoria Burshtein donates self-development book “A Woman’s Self-Love” in support of the largest provider of family shelter in New York City

Through the contents of this book and Win's self-motivation program, we can help women achieve fulfillment and self-improvement so they can view the world through a loving and inspiring perspective.” — Victoria Burshtein

From aiding and witnessing homelessness and women facing domestic violence while working in real estate and now as a self-improvement author, the ethos of Victoria's mission has always been to inspire, nurture, and empower the spirit of self-love and confidence inherent in every modern woman.

"Encountering these issues firsthand in the past and seeing the struggle of overcoming homelessness and domestic violence for many women and children in New York, I believe they will benefit from a book about cultivating self-compassion and overcoming self-criticism,” Victoria shared. “Empowering women is essential to the health and social development of families, communities, and the world. There is no better place to gift the book than to those sharing the same mission.”

Homeless women entering a Win shelter have typically experienced trauma. Win work to empower them by providing holistic solutions of safe housing, critical services, and ground-breaking programs they need to succeed so that women and their children can look forward to a brighter future.

Through humane and purposeful storytelling, A Woman’s Self-Love highlights the importance of self-compassion and the steps to develop them despite facing roadblocks in the journey. According to Victoria, her intention is to empower as many women as possible. “Through the contents of this book and Win's self-motivation program, we can help women achieve fulfillment and self-improvement so they can view the world through a loving and inspiring perspective.”

About Victoria Burshtein

Victoria Burshtein was born and raised in East Europe. Since moving to New York City in her early 20s, she has worked as a Financial Advisor, Real Estate Associate Broker, and Marketing Manager.

Victoria is an MBA graduate with a specialization in marketing and management. Victoria's mission is to help women build a strong mindset and aid them in achieving their best selves. Throughout her book, she addresses the challenges she overcame as a woman and the solutions that helped her achieve personal success.

About WIN

Win is the largest provider of family shelters in New York City. Win offers transitional shelter and permanent supportive housing coupled with programs and services developed to support long-term housing stability and improve the lives of NYC’s women and children for more than 30 years.