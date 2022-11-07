New York Author Reimagines Non-Fiction Storytelling Through Debut Novel

Victoria Burshtein makes the art of self-development storytelling more human through her debut book "A Woman's Self-Love"

Reading this book truly felt like a close friend showering me in encouragement and reminding me that though we have our internal struggles, we can take the necessary steps to a more positive mindset.” — Melinda Adriana

NEW YORK, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filled with compassionate anecdotes, Victoria tackles and unravels easy steps to cultivate self-compassion and overcome self-criticism in A Woman's Self-Love.

"My journey of self-improvement was a constant uphill battle. I had to relearn how to think and approach myself, and gradually I became better at being kind to myself and those around me." Victoria shared. "All in all, I gained a lot of insights from my journey to develop self-love and I would like to share these benefits with other women."

In eight concisely divided chapters, Victoria tackles the different facets of self-improvement. From unmasking self-compassion, differentiating self-criticism and self-reflection, and ultimately understanding and accepting oneself leading to self-love and seeing others and the world through a loving and joyful perspective.

Now read by over a thousand readers since its publication, readers applaud the human approach in every chapter.

"Reading this book truly felt like a close friend showering me in encouragement and reminding me that although we all have our internal struggles, we can take the necessary steps to a more positive mindset." shared Melinda, one of the book readers.

One reader shared that one of the most important aspects of reading non-fiction is the accessibility to which A Woman's Self-Love delivered. "The author acknowledges that its readers may not be fully aware of the intricacies of the subject and makes an effort to explain anything that is not common knowledge. Everything was understandable and explained to a degree that made the experience better!"

"I definitely recommend this book, whether you are just starting this self-loving journey, are in the middle of it, or have accomplished it. This book is always a good reminder and motivation to keep going." Another reader shared.

A Woman's Self-Love is available on kindle and paperback.

To purchase and read more book reviews, please visit Amazon and Goodreads.

About Victoria Burshtein

Victoria Burshtein was born and raised in East Europe. Since moving to New York City in her early 20s, she has worked as a Financial Advisor, Real Estate Associate Broker, and Marketing Manager.

Victoria is an MBA graduate with a specialization in marketing and management. Victoria's mission is to help women build a strong mindset and aid them in achieving their best selves. Throughout her book, she addresses the challenges she overcame as a woman and the solutions that helped her achieve personal success.

