Premier’s statement on Diwali

CANADA, October 24 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement on Diwali, the Festival of Lights:

“Today, we join Hindus, Sikhs and Jains in B.C. and around the world to celebrate Diwali.

“In the days leading up to and including Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, millions of homes will be lit up by diya lamps, representing the core philosophy behind the festival: the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. There will also be feasting, exchanging of gifts and sweets, and spending time with family and friends.

“After several years apart, colourful Diwali festivals are returning to B.C. communities; a sight many of us have missed. Amid the celebration, many people will find time for contemplation, prayers and giving back to the community.

“While more of this year’s Diwali festivities will be held in person as people safely come back together, we should continue to respect the health choices made by others.

“As we celebrate Diwali, let us also remember that our province’s diversity is part of what makes B.C. strong. On behalf of our entire government, I wish all those celebrating a happy and healthy Diwali.”

