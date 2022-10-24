TAIWAN, October 24 - President Tsai meets WMD Global Assembly participants

On the morning of October 24, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a joint delegation of participants in the 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy (WMD). In remarks, President Tsai said that only when democracies stand in solidarity, can they effectively counter the challenges posed by authoritarian regimes. The president expressed hope that through this assembly, we can continue to promote unity and cooperation among democracies to bolster global efforts toward democratic development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to warmly welcome to Taiwan Chairman Kenneth Wollack and President Damon Wilson of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ms. Maria Ressa, and all the other esteemed members of the delegation.

The National Endowment for Democracy has longstanding ties with Taiwan. It has steadfastly supported Taiwan's democratic development and was the inspiration for our establishment of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy in 2003.

The 11th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy, co-organized by the National Endowment for Democracy and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, will commence tomorrow. This major meeting of democrats is taking place just after Taiwan loosened border restrictions, with more than 200 democracy advocates from 70 countries around the world gathering here to exchange their valuable ideas. We believe that through this assembly, we can continue to promote unity and cooperation among democracies to bolster global democratic development.

Democratic development around the world is facing severe challenges due to the expansion of authoritarianism. We have seen how authoritarian regimes are attempting to undermine the stable functioning of democratic institutions using diverse methods that include economic, cyber, and cognitive warfare.

The theme of this year's Global Assembly, "Claiming the Democratic Future: Unifying Voices for a New Frontier," reiterates the fact that only when democracies stand together to generate greater strength through unity, can they effectively counter the many challenges posed by authoritarian regimes. You have traveled from all over the world to participate in this significant event, demonstrating your support for unity among democracies through your actions and highlighting the power of solidarity.

Facing various challenges, Taiwan continues to bolster its national defense capabilities and resilience. Earlier this year, we established the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency. And through the Ministry of Digital Affairs, we have also built a joint national cybersecurity defense system to help counter disinformation and cognitive warfare at a higher level.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, many democratic nations have condemned Russia while also making statements and taking concrete action to support Ukraine. This assembly will be attended by representatives from Ukraine alongside many other democracy advocates. Together, they will share their thoughts on fighting authoritarianism.

In terms of combating disinformation and strengthening civil defense mobilization, we very much look forward to exchanging opinions with global democratic partners and learning from one another, while strengthening the bonds of our worldwide alliance of democracies.

In closing, I once again thank you all for visiting. I wish the Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy great success, and a fruitful stay in Taiwan to you all. Thank you.

A transcript of Chairman Wollack's remarks follows:

Madam President, thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to meet with us. We know that you were looking forward to more meetings today.

We are honored to be here at this important time to demonstrate solidarity with Taiwan and your democratic path.

As you know and mentioned, we are here with the Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy, for which the NED serves as the secretariat. And that secretariat is chaired by a neighbor of yours: Maria Ressa, Nobel laureate. And we are so pleased that she is with us this morning.

Every two years the assembly comes together to share experiences and expertise and to represent what we believe to be a common humanity and the universal aspiration to live in freedom.

We are grateful to you, to Taiwan for hosting the 11th assembly, our first in-person gathering in four years. And we greatly appreciate our partnership with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, which has been instrumental in making this week's assembly a reality.

Here with me this morning are distinguished members of the NED board of directors, the heads of the National Democratic Institute, the Solidarity Center, and the Centre for International Private Enterprise, together with the International Republican Institute whose president is en route to Taipei today. We call ourselves members of a family. And we are grateful that Maria Ressa has taken the helm of the World Movement steering committee.

It was only appropriate that we meet this year in Taipei, a place that gives concrete expression to our shared values.

Much has been said and written in recent years, and Anne Applebaum has written more than most about democratic decline on a global scale, and Maria Ressa has been a victim of this decline.

There are undoubtedly fewer democratic models than there were 15 years ago. But Taiwan defies the easy wisdom that people somehow prefer to be ruled by the strong man. Madam President, your democratic model and Taiwan's commitment to advance human freedom globally remain strong. And Taiwan is a demonstration once again that democratic rule can be led by a strong woman.

We recognize that this is a young democracy, which emerged after nearly four decades of martial law. Members of our family are proud to have given support to that successful transition. And despite continuing internal and external challenges, this is not a place where democracy is in peril.

In fact, the opposite is the case. Taiwan's democracy is what binds your citizens and it has become a guarantor of your stability and prosperity.

So thank you very much for meeting with us. We are honored. And if you have time, Madam President, members of this group who are not known to be shy, will undoubtedly have questions for you. Damon Wilson, who [is] the president of the NED, who I know spent time with you last March, can moderate that conversation. Thank you once again.