2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting delegation press conference

TAIWAN, November 3 - Details 2025-11-01 APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i holds international press conference At the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Korea that concluded at noon on November 1 (local time), Senior Advisor to the President and Chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corporation Lin Hsin-i served as Taiwan’s leader’s representative. Leader’s Representative Lin participated in the full meeting and shared Taiwan’s contributions to the global economic system, successfully completing the mission entrusted to him by President Lai Ching-te. On the afternoon of the same day, Leader’s Representative Lin convened an international press conference in Gyeongju, Korea, in which he explained the APEC meeting process and outcomes, and responded to questions from reporters. In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin first thanked the members of the media for their hard work conducting interviews and filing reports over the past few days. He then thanked everyone who accompanied the delegation throughout the trip and witnessed the important interactions during this year’s AELM. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that this year, as is customary, APEC held two formal AELMs and a working lunch with APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) representatives. The priorities set by Korea for this year’s APEC were “Connect, Innovate, Prosper,“ he said, and the meeting agenda also revolved around exploring the challenges stemming from AI and demographic changes. He pointed out that Korea also included culture and fashion industry development in the scope of discussions, with topics including how APEC can engage in cooperation to promote trade and investment amidst increasing global uncertainty, and especially how to promote cooperation between the public and private sectors. Meeting discussions also focused on ways to deal with emerging trends such as the profound impacts from AI’s rapid evolution and demographic changes. Leader’s Representative Lin indicated that the focus of his statement at the meeting was that in the face of economic uncertainty, in addition to increasing the autonomy and economic security of its industries, each economy must simultaneously maintain open international trade practices and global market vitality. Therefore, he concluded, governments must create a stable, transparent, and predictable economic and trade environment, and jointly assist enterprises in building resilience amid changing circumstances so that they can confidently make long-term investments and promote innovation. Leader’s Representative Lin also shared Taiwan’s experience in developing semiconductor supply chains, which are the result of government policy guidance in planning industry development and the joint efforts of the private sector, including the establishment of clusters, R&D teams, tax incentives, and talent cultivation. He noted that many member economies were extremely interested in the highly developed and comprehensive nature of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. In discussing the challenges from rapid demographic changes facing many Asia-Pacific economies, Leader’s Representative Lin also shared Taiwan’s human-centered solutions aided by technology. He gave the example of the “AI and the Aging Economy” project promoted by ABAC representative and Acer Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖) which uses AI to create a facial expression recognition model that is up to 86% accurate, and can detect early-stage dementia. He provided another example with Quanta Computer Chief Technology Officer Ted Chang’s (張嘉淵) “Daily Plus: Empowering AI to Create Inclusive Smart Healthcare” project, which has also been widely praised, as it empowers medical staff without engineering or technical backgrounds to use AI while promoting open-source AI localization and cross-border training. This project, he added, has been running for three years, and interest is high among all member economies, with 18 participating this year. Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that, in addressing the disaster risks associated with climate change, applying AI to develop high-precision meteorological models has increased the resolution of meteorological forecasts from 25 kilometers to 2 kilometers. When Typhoon Gaemi struck last year, he added, the AI model clearly depicted the typhoon’s structure, improved forecast accuracy, and facilitated advance deployments by local governments, significantly reducing disaster losses and demonstrating the power of technology to protect human life and the economy. Many member economies are also very interested in this technology, he underlined. Leader’s Representative Lin emphasized that Taiwan attends APEC not only to participate in this important international economic and trade meeting, but also because it gives Taiwan an important stage on which it can raise its global visibility. He said that through APEC meetings and numerous bilateral exchanges, they demonstrated Taiwan’s contributions to the global economic system while accomplishing the three major tasks assigned to him by President Lai. When asked by the media about his overall assessment of this trip, and whether he would agree to continue to serve as the representative next year if asked by President Lai, Leader’s Representative Lin responded that no one can give himself grades for his own performance, as the grades are given by the teacher. For this meeting, he said, he gave his all just like everyone else, and did not think about other issues. Regarding whether he had observed any change in the degree of attention the international community is giving Taiwan throughout the course of his participation in APEC, Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that he also participated in the AELM in Busan, Korea, 20 years ago, and that this year’s issues are somewhat different from those at that time. Because everyone is now focused on AI, population issues, and the application and governance of AI technology, he feels that Taiwan is getting more attention. During the meeting, he said, he also cited some concrete examples to let other economies know what Taiwan has done, noting that the leaders of other economies were quite interested and that some even asked detailed questions about how the government should cooperate with the business community. He explained that Taiwan has the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and many technology industries; National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) Minister Wu Cheng-wen is also a semiconductor expert, and National Tsing Hua and Chiao Tung universities are also capable of cultivating professionals. Leader’s Representative Lin said that the increased international attention on Taiwan is the result of everyone’s efforts over the past few years, and that it also highlights Taiwan’s contributions to APEC. He stated the three tasks assigned to him by President Lai: first, that Taiwan is committed to strengthening economic resilience and that it hopes to cooperate with other countries to promote regional economic and trade development; second, that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in pioneering industries and promote cooperation between the public and private sectors to help respond to global challenges; and third, that Taiwan is accelerating the development of human-centered AI to help realize APEC’s common vision. The delegation presented each of these propositions, one by one, he said, and while many AI applications are still in the development stage, we are willing to share our experience with other economies. Regarding bilateral talks during the meeting, Leader’s Representative Lin said that “talks” can be defined in many ways, and because there are different formats, there is no way to calculate the exact number of talks that were held. He said they had hoped to have opportunities during this meeting to engage in bilateral talks with other member economies, but sometimes such talks could not be arranged due to scheduling issues for both parties. Among those talks, he pointed out, the 40-minute meeting with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent covered a wide range of topics, he said, including technological cooperation and supply chain security. He noted that Secretary Bessent showed great interest and patience in discussing the development process of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, and wanted to understand how Taiwan established high-tech clusters and the historical context of their development. He added that before yesterday’s meeting, Leader’s Representative Lin also greeted Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, congratulated her on taking office as prime minister, and held talks with her. It was mutually understood, he noted, that the issues under discussion will be disclosed at an appropriate time in the future. Responding to a question on whether Korea’s stated ambitions in the field of AI pose a threat to Taiwan’s international standing in the high-tech industry and how to view the prospects for cooperation amid the competitive yet collaborative relationship between Taiwan and Korea, Leader’s Representative Lin noted that each country is making efforts on this front. He said that the melding of tradition and creativity in Korea’s performance at yesterday’s APEC gala dinner was in line with the “Connect, Innovate, Prosper” priorities of APEC 2025. He went on to note that Taiwan and Korea already engage in extensive collaboration in high-tech sectors, both playing pivotal, complementary roles across the ICT value chain. Taiwan, he said, has comprehensive and highly efficient industrial ecosystems in such fields as semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and testing as well as cloud services and AI hardware; Korea, he noted, has world-leading strengths in memory, systems integration, and end-user consumer products. He highlighted that combining our respective strengths makes our regional supply chains more resilient and stable, and provides a foundation for bilateral cooperation. Looking to the future, he said, we welcome exploration of additional collaborative opportunities for bilateral cooperation on this basis so that we can jointly face global supply chain challenges. NSTC Minister Wu elaborated on this, saying that the semiconductor industries of Taiwan and Korea play key roles in supply chains for global democracies, and have long engaged in cooperation. Nvidia’s collaboration with Korea, he said, will not have any adverse impact on Taiwan, because investments in Korea will create customers for Taiwan. He explained that such investments benefit development in both countries, since when Korea builds factories for AI, it will need to buy chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and it will also buy Korean-made memory hardware. That is why Taiwan and Korea are cooperative partners, he said. In response to questions from reporters about interactions between Leader’s Representative Lin and China’s President Xi Jinping, and whether there are any concerns regarding next year’s APEC 2026 proceedings in Shenzhen, China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of International Organizations Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元) stated that equal participation of all member economies is a core principle of APEC. He added that this is an important reason why APEC is able to operate smoothly and amicably. After China last year announced its intention to host APEC 2026, he continued, Taiwan raised questions with China regarding guarantees for Taiwan’s right to equal participation and whether our personnel could be assured of their personal safety while in China to attend the proceedings, and demanded that China make assurances regarding these matters. He explained that such concerns are shared by many like-minded countries, and that in November of last year, in cooperation with such countries, Taiwan called on China to issue written assurances. Ever since the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) that was held in December of last year, he said, Taiwan has kept in contact under the APEC framework with relevant parties to demand that China honor its commitments by ensuring that Taiwan is able to smoothly attend the proceedings and by further ensuring the personal security of all our personnel. Asked a question regarding a reference to the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) agenda in the APEC Leaders’ Declaration, Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) explained that the FTAAP agenda was discussed at the APEC Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting and the APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM). The FTAAP is a goal, she said, and it is hoped that after everyone has discussed individual issues they can integrate them in the future. She said that efforts are underway to determine whether emerging 21st-century issues such as the environment and labor can be included. Members of the press also asked about interactions between NSTC Minister Wu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Minister Wu responded that they spoke with each other at the AMM gala dinner, and he felt confident that a friendly communication of that sort will definitely have a positive impact moving forward as the two sides seek to establish semiconductor supply chain cooperation and jointly develop bilateral economic and people-to-people exchanges. When asked whether the subject of tariffs came up during the meeting with US Treasury Secretary Bessent, Minister Yang stated that the APEC meetings are mainly for discussing issues related to APEC and the development of bilateral economic and trade relations. She mentioned that Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said in a statement recently that the Taiwan-US tariff negotiation team is currently discussing Taiwan-US supply chain cooperation, and that it hopes to obtain reciprocal tariff rate reductions without stacking and to secure preferential treatment related to Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act. After the two sides have reached consensus, she said, they can proceed to the concluding meeting to finalize a Taiwan-US trade agreement. Minister Yang expressed confidence that after APEC the two sides will continue working to finalize an agreement.

Details 2025-11-01 President Lai meets North Carolina Governor Josh Stein On the afternoon of October 31, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. In remarks, President Lai thanked the governor for his visit, showing high regard and friendship for Taiwan. The president expressed hope to continue deepening collaboration in such areas as economic and trade ties, biotechnology and healthcare, electric vehicles, and AI, with joint efforts yielding mutually beneficial results. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a pleasure to welcome Governor Stein as he leads a delegation to Taiwan during his first year in office. This is the first time in 25 years that a governor from North Carolina has visited Taiwan. Your presence not only demonstrates high regard and friendship for Taiwan, but also shows that our bilateral relations are rising to new heights. Taiwan and North Carolina have maintained a sister-state relationship for over 40 years. In the past decade and more, numerous Taiwanese companies have invested in North Carolina, further deepening our economic and trade cooperation. In 2023, North Carolina made Taiwan the site of its ninth overseas office, using Taiwan as a core base to connect with Southeast Asia, China, and other Asian markets. This has helped build a strong cooperative network and made the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and North Carolina all the more dynamic. I understand that North Carolina’s economic performance is very impressive. The state not only boasts a highly skilled workforce and a friendly investment environment; it is also home to the largest research-focused science park in the United States – Research Triangle Park (RTP), which contains a wealth of talent and resources from industry, government, academia, and the research sector. Currently, the park’s main industries include information technology, automobile manufacturing, and biomedicine and pharmaceuticals. These are also sectors in which Taiwan shines. Taiwanese electric vehicle and semiconductor companies participated in the SelectUSA Investment Summit both this year and in 2023, with delegations visiting North Carolina to explore the investment environment and identify opportunities for collaboration. I am confident that if Taiwan and North Carolina can join forces to deepen collaboration in such areas as biotechnology and healthcare, electric vehicles, and AI, this will undoubtedly make significant contributions to Taiwan-US economic and trade exchanges, as well as future human welfare. I would like to thank the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for approving in August the inclusion of Taiwan’s Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language in the state’s Seal of Biliteracy framework. This has laid a deeper foundation for enhancing Taiwan-US relations. I also wish to thank the North Carolina General Assembly for passing Taiwan-friendly resolutions for five consecutive years. These have supported Taiwan’s international participation and encouraged the negotiation of a bilateral trade agreement between Taiwan and the US. Recent US tariff policies, while posing challenges to the global economic order, have also created new opportunities for Taiwan-US economic and trade cooperation. Taiwan will continue to deepen economic and trade relations with the US. Through joint efforts, we look forward to reciprocal tariff negotiations yielding timely, mutually beneficial results. Finally, I thank Governor Stein once again for his support of Taiwan. Please feel free to visit anytime; Taiwan will always welcome you with open arms. I wish the delegation a smooth and successful trip. Governor Stein then delivered remarks, first stating that it is a tremendous honor to visit on behalf of the state of North Carolina and extending appreciation for the consideration he and his delegation received. The governor then expressed his concern for those impacted by Typhoon Ragasa and condolences to the families who lost loved ones, mentioning that a similarly devastating storm hit North Carolina one year ago, and that they are still working hard to recover. He stated that they are grateful for Taiwan’s generous contribution to North Carolina in their time of need. Governor Stein indicated that this is his first visit to Taiwan, and that he is already deeply impressed by the incredible energy and spirit of innovation that defines this island. He said that it is immediately clear to him that the partnership between North Carolina and Taiwan has the potential to grow even stronger. North Carolina and Taiwan, he said, are both bound by a deep and abiding appreciation for democracy, a shared commitment to free enterprise, and a mutual drive to innovate and build a more prosperous and sustainable future for our people. Noting that the delegation is in Taiwan on a commercial mission, Governor Stein said that they hold much admiration for the economic powerhouse that the people of Taiwan have built. He also said that they see much overlap between both economies and great opportunity to strengthen our economic ties. Already, a number of Taiwanese companies operate in North Carolina, he said, and many are considering investments there. The governor went on to say that North Carolina is proud to have been ranked the number one state for business in the US this year, and has achieved this ranking three times in the past four years. It is also the third fastest-growing state by population, he said. The governor stated that North Carolina has many factors working in its favor, including RTP, the largest science park in the US; a relatively low cost of doing business with electricity, land, construction, labor, and taxes; a convenient location; excellent infrastructure; and an agreeable quality of life. Governor Stein then emphasized that North Carolina’s greatest asset is its people, noting that it has excellent universities and community colleges that train its workforce to meet the needs of various critical economic sectors in the state such as life sciences, information technology, semiconductors, AI, aerospace, the automotive industry, advanced manufacturing, finance, and agriculture. The governor said that there is strong overlap between North Carolina’s economy and Taiwan’s Five Trusted Industry Sectors, and that they look forward to growing commercial ties. Over time, he said, strong economic ties become strong cultural ties, which bring people closer together, and they look forward to enjoying that future together.

Details 2025-10-28 President Lai meets European delegates to 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference On the afternoon of October 28, President Lai Ching-te met with European delegates to the 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference and Taiwan-Europe Undersea Cables Security and Cooperation Forum. In remarks, President Lai expressed his appreciation to the guests for promoting pro-Taiwan resolutions in the European Parliament and their respective national parliaments, and for supporting Taiwan’s international participation. The president indicated that this marks the first time the annual conference has been held in Taiwan, and stated that Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with European and other democratic partners to enhance the security and resilience of undersea cables and other critical infrastructure. He also stated that Taiwan is ready to work with Europe to strengthen the alignment between technology and our values of freedom and democracy through public-private cooperation, so as to jointly establish a new paradigm for democratic partnerships. The president expressed hope to continue working hand in hand to promote global peace, prosperity, and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Let me start by warmly welcoming you all to Taiwan. I would also like to thank you for sharing valuable insights and engaging in in-depth exchanges at the conference and forum. The Formosa Club was jointly established in 2019 by the European Parliament-Taiwan Friendship Group and Taiwan friendship groups of the national parliaments of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Its goal is to rally support among like-minded countries for Taiwan’s international participation. This year is especially significant because it marks the first time the Formosa Club Annual Conference has been held in Taiwan. I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for your longstanding efforts in promoting pro-Taiwan resolutions in the European Parliament and your respective national parliaments. In particular, the European Parliament has adopted numerous resolutions and statements in its current term that categorically oppose China’s malicious distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and reject any attempts by China to unilaterally change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion. Taiwan has never backed down in the face of expanding authoritarianism. We have always steadfastly upheld the values of democracy and freedom. Your support for Taiwan shows the international community that even under the pressure of authoritarian coercion, we still have like-minded friends who are willing to speak up in the name of friendship and stand for freedom and democracy. This shows the Taiwanese people that democratic partners around the world are working hand in hand with Taiwan to tackle challenges. In recent years, both Taiwan and Europe have faced challenges arising from undersea cable damage or interference. These incidents have reminded us that subsea infrastructure is a lifeline of the global digital economy and a foundation of cybersecurity and economic resilience for democratic nations. At the Taiwan-Europe Undersea Cables Security and Cooperation Forum earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) introduced Taiwan’s RISK Management Initiative on International Undersea Cables. I want to stress that Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with European and other democratic partners to enhance the security and resilience of undersea cables and other critical infrastructure. We are also ready to work with Europe to strengthen the alignment between technology and our values of freedom and democracy through public-private cooperation, so as to jointly establish a new paradigm for democratic partnerships. In closing, I once again welcome all our guests who have traveled so far to be here. Thank you for showing support for Taiwan through your actions. Let us continue to work hand in hand to promote global peace, prosperity, and development. Rihards Kols, chair of the 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference and member of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for the warm reception. He noted that hospitality is something that defines Taiwan and its people, and that he believes everyone in attendance has experienced this hospitality. He went on to say that as chair of this year’s annual conference, he sends best regards from Chair Michael Gahler of the Formosa Club in the European Parliament, adding that Chair Gahler reaffirms the work they have concluded in the past two days on both the joint statement and the discussions related to undersea cables, the challenges that face democracies, and how the European Union, Europe, and Taiwan must collaborate in order to tackle these issues. Chair Kols then acknowledged and extended appreciation to Taiwan for its support for Ukraine, as well as for imposing sanctions where necessary to avoid circumvention. The chair then presented the joint statement from the conference, stating that it not only reflects the efforts of the Formosa Club on ongoing issues, but also focuses on enhancing the partnership with Taiwan, be it representation in international arenas or the meaningful representation of Taiwan, adding that this is something they will work on hands-on. He also noted that people-to-people relations is something they keep dear to their hearts and will promote whenever possible. Els Van Hoof, head of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives delegation, then delivered remarks, stating that Taiwan, Belgium, and the members of the Formosa Club share the values of democracy, human rights, and rule of law, making us natural allies in the shared threat of China and Russia. She indicated that the Belgian Parliament has already adopted a resolution against the distortion of UN Resolution 2758, and now will discuss risk management for undersea cables, adding that there has to be cooperation. She expressed hope to continue working together and deepen cooperation on risk management, creating a global shield of democratic resilience. Erin McGreehan, member of the Chamber of Representatives of Ireland and head of the Irish cross-party parliamentary delegation, then delivered remarks. Ireland and Taiwan, she said, are two very proud island nations who believe in self-determination, democracy, human rights, and freedom. She expressed her belief that we must work together in this troubled time of global unrest and conflict to secure all our futures, stating that we will do that only through dialogue, cooperation, acceptance of difference, and ability to embrace new opportunities. She mentioned that for Ireland and Europe, she sees Taiwan as their opportunity, not only to support a democratic country in Asia, but to enhance economic, educational, and cultural ties. She then said that they have much to do and much to look forward to. Thorsten Benner, co-chair of the delegation of European opinion leaders and co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, then delivered remarks. He said that it is a pleasure for him to be in Taiwan for the first time, noting that their group is eager to learn about Taiwan and how they can deal with shared challenges. He then mentioned examples of such challenges, including our aging societies and the younger generations’ feeling of uncertainty about their future prospects. Justyna Szczudlik, co-chair of the delegation of European opinion leaders and deputy head of research at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, then delivered remarks. She said that their delegation is here because they would like to experience democracy in Asia and in Taiwan, where they have felt its vibrancy. Noting that we are living in turbulent times because of many things ongoing in different parts of the world, she said that there is a consensus in Europe – and not only in Europe – that the security of Europe, of Asia, and of the Taiwan Strait are interconnected. She pointed out that it is in our common interest to work together and to focus on security, the most important topic for Europe, Asia, and Taiwan. In closing, she expressed thanks for President Lai’s meeting with them and for the enormous hospitality they have received, adding that they hope to be back next year.

Details 2025-10-28 APEC envoy Lin Hsin-i delivers remarks before departing for 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting On the morning of October 28, ahead of his departure for Korea to attend the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju, APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i (林信義) delivered remarks on his upcoming trip. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will share with all APEC members and business representatives Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, with the aim of promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin stated that he was honored to once again be entrusted by President Lai Ching-te to attend the AELM, which will be held this year in Gyeongju, Korea. He said that APEC is a multilateral economic and trade forum that is also an important venue where the Taiwan delegation can engage on equal footing with other APEC members. He emphasized that the AELM in particular is an important summit and a rare opportunity for Taiwan to attend within the changing economic landscape, adding that Taiwan has also made major contributions to APEC in its many years of active participation. Leader’s Representative Lin mentioned that recently the political and economic situation has seen many changes, with the potential to shift overnight. In particular, he said, the geo-economic situation and demographic shifts highlight the importance and urgency for the public and private sectors and all enterprises and organizations to collaborate and seek solutions. He emphasized that Taiwan’s economic experience and the strengths it has cultivated over a long period will allow it to play a critical role in APEC as it works together with other APEC members to collectively advance toward APEC’s goals for balanced, inclusive, sustainable, and innovative growth. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will fully explain to all APEC members and business representatives the major propositions that President Lai hopes to convey, as well as share Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, particularly its experience in the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence, smart medicine, and small- and medium-sized enterprises. He explained that this will be conducive to promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. Leader’s Representative Lin, noting that the Pacific Ocean is vast and expansive, remarked that last year’s APEC was held on the right side of the Pacific and this year’s on its left. However, he said, as long as member economies are in close cooperation, distance will not be an obstacle, and cooperation will not be difficult. He once again thanked everyone for coming to show support for the delegation, noting that their blessings are greatly meaningful to the delegation.

Details 2025-10-28 President Lai attends AIPAC dinner event On the evening of October 27, President Lai Ching-te attended an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) dinner event. In remarks, President Lai thanked AIPAC for long highlighting the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. He also stated that Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, standing on the frontline against authoritarianism and defending our way of life and fundamental values. The president said that Taiwan will continue to increase military investment and bolster its self-defense capabilities. He expressed hope that Taiwan will make the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources in research and development, and deepen economic and trade collaboration to help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to the first ever delegation to Taiwan from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC is a prominent nonprofit, dedicated to advancing US-Israel relations. It is a highly prestigious and influential organization in the United States. I am so pleased to see that AIPAC’s first delegation to Taiwan comprises over 200 people. I would like to thank President [Bernard] Kaminetsky and the delegation for their high regard and support of Taiwan. Let me also recognize Mr. Jeffrey Schwartz, founder of the Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center, for his long-term promotion of exchanges between Taiwan, Israel, and the US Jewish community, and in particular his efforts in facilitating this visit. The delegation includes leaders from politics, business, and other sectors of the United States. Many of you are visiting Taiwan for the first time. Over the past few days, I am sure you have experienced Taiwan’s freedom, diversity, and vibrancy. Taiwan and the United States are steadfast partners that share the values of freedom and democracy. We are delighted that with cross-party support, Taiwan-US-Israel ties continue to deepen. At this important event, I want to take the opportunity to express my relief that the Israeli hostages have been released. Following the Hamas violent attack on October 7, 2023, Taiwan immediately condemned the attack and then provided assistance to the Israeli people through humanitarian aid and medical supplies. The latest ceasefire and release of hostages have been the most significant developments in the past two years. The breakthrough was a major diplomatic achievement for US President Donald Trump and an important step toward peace in the Middle East. I would like to recognize the tireless contributions of AIPAC members to regional peace during this period. Jewish culture has one of the longest histories in the world. In recent centuries, Jewish people have suffered constant persecution. Yet, with persistence and determination, the more than 15 million Jews around the world have become pillars of their respective communities. The Taiwanese people often look to the example of the Jewish people when facing challenges to our international standing and threats to our sovereignty from China. The people of Taiwan have never become discouraged. By working hard, they have made Taiwan an indispensable partner in the global high-tech industry and the development of artificial intelligence. Taiwan is one of the very few countries that holds International Holocaust Remembrance Day events each year with the Israeli and German missions. In recent years, commemorations have been attended by the president. In addition to reminding us of the grave historical significance behind the phrase “never again,” the events also pay tribute to all acts of courage against totalitarianism. Today’s global landscape is in a state of constant flux. Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but we are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law. We stand on the frontline against authoritarianism, defending our way of life and our fundamental values. My friends, appeasement has never been the way to stop authoritarian regimes. Only the concept of peace through strength can overcome all changes and challenges. This is a maxim that the societies of Taiwan, the United States, and Israel have stood by for years. Israel’s determination and capacity to defend its territory provides a valuable model for Taiwan. I have always believed that Taiwan needs to channel the spirit of David against Goliath in standing up to authoritarian coercion. Over the past few years, Taiwan has further bolstered its self-defense capabilities. Next year’s defense budget, as defined by NATO, will exceed 3.32 percent of GDP. We aim to reach 5 percent by 2030. Meanwhile, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome and the US Golden Dome, Taiwan will build its own T-Dome multilayered air defense system. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to increase military investment. This includes building capacity in the indigenous defense industry and procuring necessary weapons and technology from other countries to bolster overall combat capacities. We hope that AIPAC will lend Taiwan even greater support and assistance in this matter. The United States has consistently demonstrated strong bipartisan support for Taiwan. Recently, Taiwan has also increased engagement with the Israeli administration and Knesset (parliament). Last month, I met with a delegation led by Mr. Boaz Toporovsky, chair of the Israel-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group. I was honored to receive a joint statement backing Taiwan’s international participation signed by 72 Knesset members from various political parties. We are very grateful for the demonstration of support from the Knesset, as well as its stance of firm opposition to Beijing’s “one China” framework and distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. In addition to cooperation on defense, security, and foreign affairs, at this critical juncture in the restructuring of global supply chains, Taiwan, the United States, and Israel should strengthen collaboration in the key areas of trade and investment. Taiwan is well-versed in advanced chip manufacturing and is very willing to enhance cooperation with Israel under President Trump’s AI Action Plan. When I served as mayor of Tainan, I was invited to Israel for the International Mayors Conference. I was deeply impressed by the diversity and resilience of Israel – the innovation nation. I look forward to Taiwan making the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources and experience in research and development. Together, we can deepen collaboration in such fields as semiconductors, ICT, and cybersecurity to jointly expand our global market share and bolster supply chain resilience. In closing, I once again extend a warm welcome to all of you for visiting Taiwan. I hope that the United States, Israel, and other partner countries will continue to highlight the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. When you return home, please share your experiences in Taiwan with your friends in all sectors of US society, so that more people can get to know Taiwan and understand what it has to offer. I believe that trilateral Taiwan-US-Israel cooperation can help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity.