Massachusetts Man Dies While Hiking in Lincoln

Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

October 24, 2022

Lincoln, NH – On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:45 a.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln. Cell phone service in the area is nonexistent. The report with limited information came in via an emergency beacon. A rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and Volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead located off the Kancamagus Highway.

A rescue helicopter from the NH Army National Guard was requested.

By 1:25 p.m., the first ground rescuers arrived on scene. Unfortunately lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing Good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased. The NH Army National Guard was diverted to another medical emergency at Mount Avalon while the ground team carried the deceased hiker the 2 miles to the trailhead where they were met by a State of NH Medical Examiner at 3:45 p.m. The hiker was identified as a 57-year-old male from Massachusetts. The name is being withheld until all of the family can be notified.