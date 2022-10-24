Dirt Bike Crash with Injury in Dunbarton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rob McDermott

603-271-3361

October 24, 2022

Dunbarton, NH – At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Conservation Officers responded to the report of a single dirt-bike crash with injury in the Hopkinton-Everett Riding Area in Dunbarton, NH.

Matthew Noeth, 39, of Londonderry, NH, was operating a dirt bike on the Stark Pond Loop Trail. While attempting to navigate around a corner, Noeth lost control, struck a tree, and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Personnel from Dunbarton Police, Dunbarton Fire, and Goffstown Fire responded to the accident. Noeth was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital. No further information is available at this time.

Officers would like to remind riders to operate within their capabilities, slow down, and approach intersections/corners with caution.