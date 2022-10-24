Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,946 in the last 365 days.

Dirt Bike Crash with Injury in Dunbarton

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Rob McDermott
603-271-3361
October 24, 2022

Dunbarton, NH – At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Conservation Officers responded to the report of a single dirt-bike crash with injury in the Hopkinton-Everett Riding Area in Dunbarton, NH.

Matthew Noeth, 39, of Londonderry, NH, was operating a dirt bike on the Stark Pond Loop Trail. While attempting to navigate around a corner, Noeth lost control, struck a tree, and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Personnel from Dunbarton Police, Dunbarton Fire, and Goffstown Fire responded to the accident. Noeth was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital. No further information is available at this time.

Officers would like to remind riders to operate within their capabilities, slow down, and approach intersections/corners with caution.

You just read:

Dirt Bike Crash with Injury in Dunbarton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.