STADIUUM Group announce exciting partnership with SCCG Management
Sports media intelligence startup STADIUUM Group have officially unveiled their new partnership with American investment and consultancy firm SCCG Management.
STADIUUM has the potential to be a major player in the sports media and predictive analysis world.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STADIUUM Group announced the affiliation with SCCG ahead of their Series A funding round, which the Las Vegas based company will be assisting with.
— Stephen Crystal
Lindsay Gray, CEO at STADIUUM Group, said: "I speak for everyone in the STADIUUM Group Team when I say we're exhilarated and electrified by the SCCG & STADIUUM Group partnership.
"We have a strong US Market focus at STADIUUM Group and our intelligence driven B2C sports media brands."
SCCG Management will also play a consultancy role, as STADIUUM Group look to increase their exposure and network to the US market, with the world's smartest sports media intelligence products.
SCCG Management Founder and CEO Stephen Crystal, a 25 year veteran of the gaming industry, who has worked as an investor and advisor on gaming project finance and merger acquisitions totaling $4 billion+, is delighted to have STADIUUM Group on board.
"STADIUUM has the potential to be a major player in the sports media and predictive analysis world." Stephen said.
"Lindsay and his team will join the long list of young entrepreneurs shaping the future of this industry powered under the SCCG brand. STADIUUM pairs published and aggregated sports news with live scores and predictive analysis tools, creating a one-stop destination for sports bettors and fans alike."
It's been a busy year for the sports media startup out of Canberra, which has already seen the launch of their first SaaS product, QUUANT Intelligence.
A data driven predictions and analysis tool tailored to the US market, QUUANT helps sports bettors make educated decisions when wagering.
"As quite an early stage startup, with big ambitions, this partnership will strengthen us exactly where we need it: US market entry & expansion, commercial partnerships, capital raising and tackling regulatory issues." Lindsay added.
Another product due to launch is STADIUUM, with the MVP providing aggregated news headlines across a variety of sports.
Work is already underway to enhance the STADIUUM experience, with live scores and statistics, as well as odds monitoring and analysis tools providing a true one stop shop for all sports fans.
To find out more about STADIUUM Group, visit www.stadiuumgroup.com.
Daniel Cox
STADIUUM Group
+44 7930760535
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn