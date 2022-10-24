Christmas card of CTT for sale

MACAU, October 24 - Christmas is approaching and it is a season of celebration. CTT will launch a new design of Christmas card on 1st November 2022, which can be purchased at General Post Office and all post offices for the public to send warm wishes to their relatives and friends.

The Christmas card is exquisite with a distinctive design. It is only priced at MOP15.00 each and can be sent to all destinations without affixing stamps, saving time and costs.