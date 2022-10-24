Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Accomplishments for 2022

With 2022 coming to an end, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. would like to recap its astounding collection of accomplishments over the past year.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- These accomplishments are only possible because of the loyalty of its clients.Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is proud to say that these accolades are possible due to the commitment to each client. They have become distinguished as one of the most outstanding firms in Florida There's another distinguishing feature that sets them apart. All attorneys at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. dedicate themselves to serving the legal community. Everyone is affiliated with a variety of organizations and holds leadership positions.An Overview of the Firm's 2022 AchievementsThe firm's consistency and quality of legal services have helped them achieve so much. These awards recognize the firm as one of the best in the legal profession, each carrying distinct prestige and honor. Here is a recap of all the firm's accomplishments in 2022.Million Dollar Advocates ForumSean McQuaid & Jonathan Douglas Join the Class of the Legal EliteMillion Dollar Advocates Forum is one of the most prestigious groups for trial attorneys. Membership is exclusive and requires a million or multi-million-dollar win. Less than 1% of attorneys earn membership rights and must meet objective qualification criteria.Sean and Jonathon’s dedication to the personal injury field have not gone unnoticed. Their approach and proven case results have brought them into the Top Tier of the legal elite from the leading legal evaluators across America. With Jonathon’s knowledge of the opposition and Sean’s commitment to excellence, they are the force to be reckoned with.Tampa Bay's Best of the Bay - Best Attorney 2022 by Creative LoafingSean McQuaid - Best Attorney in Tampa BayOver 500,000 community members casted their votes in what turned out to be the largest voter participation to date. There is only one Best of the Bay and Sean is honored to wear the badge.2023 Best LawyersCaitlin C. Szematowicz, Andrew R. Pardun, Aubrey O. Dicus, Jr., Bruce Marger, Howard P. Ross, Jonathon Douglas, Robert Kapusta, Jr., and Sean K. McQuaid Have Been Recognized as the Best Lawyers in AmericaBest Lawyers is an esteemed title in the legal community. Best Lawyersis a well-known and respected peer-review publication company, distinguished for its unbiased and reliable recommendations. They find the best lawyers in the world.2022 Tampa Bay Times Best of the BestThe Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best celebrates the best businesses in Tampa, chosen by community members. The firm has received the Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best people's choice award for the last four years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).2022 Florida Trend's Legal Elite(Sean McQuaid, Robert Kapusta, Caitlin Szematowicz, and Andrew Pardun)Florida Trend's Florida Legal Elite is an exclusive title in the legal community - only the top 1.3% of lawyers in Florida earn it. Legal Elite nominees are a small group of the finest attorneys chosen by their peers. Earning this title is highly competitive and considered one of the highestachievements available to Florida Lawyers.Sean, Robert, Caitlin and Andrew’s dedication to the local community have earned them the Florida Trend’s badge for 2022.2022 Florida Super Lawyers(Sean McQuaid, Aubrey Dicus, Howard Ross, Caitlin Szemotowicz, Andrew Pardun, and Robert Kapusta)Florida Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes distinctive attorneys with the highest degrees of peer recognition and professional development.2022 Best of St. Petersburg Award for Best Local BusinessSean K. McQuaid receives Best of St. Petersburg Award for Best Local BusinessThe St. Petersburg Award Program offers support and public recognition to the top businesses in St. Petersburg and surrounding areas.2022 Expertise Award for Best Probate Lawyers in St. Petersburg2022 is the second consecutive year receiving an A+ rating from Expertise.com for Best Probate Lawyers in St. Petersburg Award. Expertise.com recognizes the top firms in their field that have presented astounding performance over the year.2022 Expertise Award for Best Personal Injury Lawyers in St. Petersburg(Sean McQuaid & Jonathon Douglas) Personal injury attorneys Sean McQuaid and Jonathon Douglas earned an A+ from Expertise.com for their reputation and professionalism.2023 US News & World Report, Best Law FirmThe firm has won this award in seven practice areas:Commercial LitigationCommercial Transactions / UCC Law Criminal Defense : White-CollarPersonal Injury LitigationLitigation - Trusts & EstatesPersonal Injury LitigationTrusts & Estates LawUS News & World Report is a globally-renowned media company. They collaborated with Best Lawyers to rank over 15,000 firms and select the best. 2023 "Best Law Firms" Award eligibility requires at least one attorney to be listed in the current edition of Best Lawyers.A Greatness that Endures Through GenerationsBattaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is one of the oldest in Florida. Anthony S. Battaglia established the firm in 1958. In the firm’s 64th year, the success has continued.Today, the attorneys carry on his legacy and are respected for their expertise in their respective practice areas. Additionally, they are known for their personalized approach - genuinely listening, connecting with clients, and prioritizing their needs. As a comprehensive service law firm, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. offers legal services in the following areas:Civil litigationPersonal injuryCar accidents and auto accidentsComplicated commercial transactionsCorporate mattersBusiness and personal transactionsAppellate lawEmployment lawWills, trusts, estate planning, and probateReal estate and title insuranceCriminal DefenseClients Are A Top PriorityMuch of the firm's success can be attributed to its loyal clientele. Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. says that "every client is their most important client." Accordingly, they give every client the undivided attention they deserve. They have reasonable prices and are committed to helping clients get the best possible outcome for their legal matters.The firm would like to extend a huge thank you to its clients and the community for their support and loyalty. For more information about the firm, visit www.stpetelawgroup.com

