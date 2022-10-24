Get tips on turning venison into tasty treats at Nov. 8 MDC virtual program

Submit Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In addition to spending quality time in the outdoors, another benefit of a successful deer hunt is providing delicious venison for upcoming meals.

People wanting tips on how to transform their harvested deer into tasty meat for the table should register for the Nov. 8 virtual program “Field to Freezer: Deer Summer Sausage, Brats, Jerky.” This free online program, which is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the University of Missouri Extension, will be from 6:30-8 p.m. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188076

At this online program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will have information for hunters who want to turn their harvested deer into summer sausage, jerky, or brats. Topics to be covered include

  • food safety tips to be mindful of that keeps harvested venison safe for consumption
  • the major muscle groups, common retail cuts, and preferred cooking methods
  • advantages and disadvantages of various types of packaging
  • demonstrations on how to use the equipment needed to make brats, jerky, and summer sausage
  • how to cut up a deer carcass and how to process those cuts of meat

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

