Physician-Only Social Media Platforms Will Combat Covid-19 Misinformation
The vital need for physician peer-to-peer platforms in the Corona era to combat misinformationLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With emerging Covid variants and waning immunity likely to push infection rates higher, physicians are seeking the best course of action, as patients have grown weary of social distancing and vaccine requirements.
Additionally, physicians believe that this disease hasn't stopped evolving as new strains are even more likely to come back and set us back once again.
“The virus is becoming more infectious but less dangerous for the majority of people,” says Bill Powderly, co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “But we’ve no guarantee that the virus wouldn’t develop additional mutations that would eventually make it more virulent in the future".
So where do physicians get trusted information on the latest treatment options, vaccine regulations and vital information needed around Covid-19?
In regular times, it would be the local and international health organizations that physicians have relied on for the pandemics of the past.
Unfortunately, however, these organizations have become beholden and shackled to the ever powerful political, governmental and financial lobby and special interests.
With this resource not available, physicians increasingly turn to online platforms to connect with other physicians whom they trust. With so much “noise” in the typical social media platforms, physicians increasingly turn to gated physician-only platforms, such as G-Med to get the latest Covid-19 info.
G-Med, the 1.5 million physicians-only online network, spanning over 160 countries, operates a massive COVID-19 physician hub on our platform, with well over 100,000 physician-initiated posts since January 2020.
Says Dr. Omar Ibrik a Nephrologist from Spain; "COVID-19 is global and global knowledge-sharing is needed more than ever. G-Med, the world’s only and true global physician-only community, offers a platform for sharing information and posing questions to colleagues. “We are currently living on the front lines of the largest and most devastating pandemic that we have ever known and experienced. Sharing knowledge and helping each other is the best way to face this fierce enemy. G-Med is one of the best platforms for this – and one of the most extensive for doctors from around the world"
The daily discussions on the G-Med Covid-19 hub range from medication and treatment efficacy, case’s progress, from epidemiological and statistical data to hospital practices and governmental decisions amidst the fight against the novel virus. More than ever, G-Med’s continuous effort to enhance clinical decision-making by using physicians’ real-world knowledge is proving vital to contain the coronavirus crisis.
G-Med actually received so much COVID-19 data on our physician-only COVID hub, that we analyzed it using machine learning and AI, that you can read all about here
Contact G-Med below to tap directly into the pulse of physicians on our Covid-19 hub with physician peer-to-peer unstructured data, educational content directly to physicians, as well as branded exposure on our Covid-19 hub.
Steven Gleiberman
G-Med
advertising@g-med.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn