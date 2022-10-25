Future AI Named One of the Top AI Companies to Watch
Company Develops Unique Graph Algorithms to Create Technologies that ThinkWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future AI has been named one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies to Watch by AI Time Journal, a leading AI industry trade.
Future AI was selected by the publication for its work “in pioneering and developing implementable solutions to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI).” Noting that a successful AGI could create technologies that are as skilled and versatile as humans across virtually every conceivable industry, AI Time Journal stated, “Future AI is a company that anyone interested in the AI landscape should be paying close attention to over the coming years.”
The 10 AI companies named to the Companies to Watch list “are pioneering the most innovative, novel, and useful AI-powered products,” says AI Time Journal contributor Sasha Cadariu.
“Few people truly understand the breadth of possible applications related to AI-driven technologies,” Cadariu continues. “AI-powered technologies, solutions, and business models are now permeating almost every known industry, from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to finance, security, and military defense.”
AI Time Journal cited Future AI for its development of two products: Sallie, a prototype software and artificial entity that learns in real-time with vision, hearing, speaking, and mobility, giving it the ability to draw conclusions; and Brain Simulator II, which enables experimentation into diverse AI algorithms to create an end-to-end AGI system with modules for vision, hearing, robotic control, learning, internal modeling, planning, imagination, and forethought.
“Future AI believes that Sallie will be able to cultivate an understanding of complex cause-and-effect relationships, develop a meaningful comprehension of physical objects, and actively perceive the flow of time by employing its sensory capacity for vision, hearing, touch, and speech development,” according to AI Time Journal.
The publication also praised Future AI’s other product, Brain Simulator II, for its “remarkably simple user interface coupled with impressive analytical capacity sustained by a spiking neuron engine that can process up to 2.5 billion synapses per second.”
Future AI recently raised $2 million in initial funding to accelerate the development of its technology and algorithms, including its Universal Knowledge Store (UKS) which aggregates different types of information and creates connections between them, similar to the cognitive processes of human intelligence. Modeled in neurons, the UKS has biological plausibility and the ability to learn and function unsupervised the way children do.
For more information about Future AI, visit https://FutureAI.guru .
About Future AI
Future AI is an award-winning, early-stage company developing Technologies that Think with revolutionary AI algorithms to create artificial general intelligence. Winner of an IT World “Startup of the Year in AI” award, Future AI’s technologies are designed to understand like humans and serve as the foundation for various real-world applications of AI, from self-driving cars to fully automated customer service. For more information, visit https://futureai.guru
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller for Future AI
+1 443-527-1552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other